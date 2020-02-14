The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the phones and other devices of the nine people who were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26 near Calabasas, California, including Kobe Bryant. According to the Los Angeles Times, investigators hope that the passengers’ cellphones, along with the pilot’s iPad, can help to better understand what happened before the crash. They also believe that the vehicle flew so low that it would have been within range of the nearby cell phone towers.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m.PST that Sunday morning and claimed the life of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Christina Mauser and the pilot Ara Zobayan.

The investigation of the NTSB has not yet been completed, although engine damage has already been ruled out as a possible cause. The Sikorsky S-76B Copter was equipped with several functions, but did not have a terrain detection and warning system (TAWS) that could have alarmed Zobayan if it had been pointed towards a cloud-covered area. The board previously recommended that large aircraft with passengers be requested, but this is still optional at this time.

According to the LA Times, Zobayan had asked air traffic controllers for permission to fly with less than normal visibility because he hoped to be able to climb the cloud layer. At one point, the helicopter reached 2,300 feet above sea level before turning left and crashing into a mountainside at high speed at 1,085 feet.

Before the crash, the helicopter had to circle over the Los Angeles Zoo for 11 minutes while waiting for the all-clear. While the LAPD stopped flights this morning due to cloudy conditions, private jets and other helicopters were reported to be flying through the area. The investigation has also raised significant concerns about the possibility of future crashes until fundamental changes are made to the flight protocol.

Bryant and his daughter were quietly put to rest at a private service last week and buried near the family home in Orange County, CA.

While the NBA star and his daughter received countless honors after the tragedy, there will be a public memorial on February 24 at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles to honor their memories.