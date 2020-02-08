Tragedy that took place almost two weeks ago claimed NBA legend life Kobe Bryant, daughter Gigi and seven others were reportedly avoided within seconds.

Investigation revealed that pilot Ara Zobayan was only 100 feet from clear sky, but his fateful decision to make a left turn rather than continue to climb made the helicopter crash 180 miles an hour.

“If you come out of the cloud at 4,000 feet per minute at this high speed, you must have lost control of the plane,” said aviation safety consultant Kipp Lau. “Once you come out of the clouds, it’s clear. Everything aligns with the body.”

The accident caused worldwide grief for the Bryant family, as well as for the other seven people who died in the accident. Everyone on board was en route to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.

“When he entered the clouds, he had a complete emergency,” said pilot Mike Sagely, noting that the turn during the contextual maneuver is “catastrophic”. . . 80 to 90 percent of the time. “

A public memorial is scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

