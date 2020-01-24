Invaders save Wellington Phoenix in a tight A-League victory over Newcastle Jets

advertisement

Ulises Davila scored his 10th goal of the A-League season and set up a new one to save the blush of Wellington Phoenix and achieve a 2-1 win over wrestlers Newcastle Jets.

Davila was on hand to close up after a surprise replacement by Alex Rufer who was shot by Jets defender Nikolai Topor-Stanley after 69 minutes.

It was a lucky escape for the previously in-form Phoenix, who was far from their best, especially in the first half, and relied on a late stream of rescues from Stefan Marinovic to secure the three points.

Without a permanent coach and seven places under the Phoenix on the A-League ladder, the Jets were impressive in the early exchanges and should have scored the leading goal, but were abandoned by a poor finish.

Jet-striker Jason Hoffman produced a miss from the seasonal candidate when he skied one from the front after a strong point from right back Matt Millar.

But the Phoenix substitutes, including Rufer, who was surprisingly placed on the bench despite being declared unavailable due to his ongoing knee injury, caused a much-needed impact in the second half.

Jaushua Sotirio, the player who made way for fit-forward David Ball, broke the deadlock moments after his introduction, sprinted on a through ball from Davila before finishing cool with his first touch.

Abdiel Arroyo punished the Phoenix for some bad defenses, scored after the first shot of Dimi Petratos deviated from Luke DeVere.

But Davila relieved the nerves of the Phoenix three minutes later and shot from the right post before Marinovic made two crucial saves to seal the close win.

With Matti Steinmann excluded with suspension, the new signing Brandon Wilson got a debut alongside the impressive Cameron Devlin. Wilson was stable but not spectacular, with Steinmann’s composed passing game missed.

Wellington Phoenix 2 (Jaushua Sotirio 53 ‘, Ulises Davila 69’) Newcastle jets 1 (Abdiel Arroyo 66 ‘)

HT: 0-0

Spectators: 8503

