Intuit appoints Barry Pennett as VP and GM of the ProConnect group

Just in time for the tax season, Barry Pennett has been named Intuit’s new Vice President and General Manager of ProConnect Group. ProConnect is the company’s professional tax creation software based on the Lacerte engine.

Pennett has been with Intuit for 13 years and is responsible for sales of accountants. Before joining Intuit, he held various management positions for CCH (a Wolters Kluwer company), Thomson Reuters and CLR Fast-Tax. Pennett received his BBA from the University of Texas at Arlington.

An Intuit spokesman said Pennett’s appointment was “part of a journey Intuit has taken to meet the growing demands of accounting and tax professionals and their customers. … As the industry drags from traditional compliance work to advisory and competency-based business models, Barry’s leadership role will be crucial to lead the company into this important chapter. ‘

Pennet told Accounting today He will continue to monitor increasing automation and artificial intelligence on the ProConnect platform as Intuit has expanded its products across the board.

