For all those who have spent time with a record from the Lone Bellow or were lucky enough to experience the band in their dynamic live setting, there is no reason why the trio has one of the wildest and most original sounds to get into the musical atmosphere to join the band last decade. This sound takes on a new dimension as the New York City-born, Nashville-born trio offers its latest LP Half Moon Light in the world on Friday (February 7th).

“We decided not to rest on what we are known for on this album,” singer Zach Williams told The Boot. “There aren’t many howling, high, screaming tones. If you have a little thing that worked in the past and you don’t do it, it is exciting new territory. But it drives me crazy.” .. in the right sense. “

Williams admits he’s nervous about the release of Half Moon Light, which comes out on Dualtone Records, in a way he hasn’t done on any other record. “I’m excited,” he says with a pause. “But I couldn’t say exactly why I’m nervous.

“I think I’m really excited to see what these songs will do live,” he continues. “We just finished the rehearsal (earlier this week) and we worked our fingers to the bone to get ready. I’m excited and try not to worry about what people might think about it – it always gives that balance when you put something out there. “

Williams is probably not just about the new sound of Half Moon Light, but also about how the band created this sound. He and his bandmates Brian Elmquist and Kanene Pipkin did something they had never done before when they were recorded: they decided to work with a producer they had worked with before.

“It was the first time that we did this,” said Williams. “Every other album was like this: ‘Oh, hi, I’m Zach. Where should I be?'”

This returning producer is Aaron Dessner from the National, who first worked with the Lone Bellow on their second LP “Then Came the Morning”. This time he helped the band enter new creative areas.

“We slept in the studio and that was a very interesting thing,” Williams admits. “That made this record a kind of time capsule for us. When we listen to it, it’s like this time in the studio.

“It was really fun. When we rehearsed these songs, we all know exactly why we wrote the individual songs,” he continues. “I’m very excited to see what could happen at these live shows.”

After a few weeks in the studio, Williams and his company invited more people than they were used to, marking a high point in the Lone Bellow cooperation process. “We started laying the foundation for these songs by choosing a tempo and key, and then we pressed that key for a few minutes,” Williams says. “Then we went back and sang this song in addition to these sums. And then Aaron had the wonderful idea of ​​inviting Josh Kaufman and J. T. Bates into the process.

“Building that foundation first and then bringing in their expertise helped make the songs truly collaborative,” he adds. “It was great fun.”

Williams is obviously excited about the memory of spending time with Dessner in the studio. “It’s one of the nice things about working with Aaron,” he says. “He could easily make a whole track for himself – I mean, he can play anything – but he sees a greater chance of working with so many people.”

While the Lone Bellow are known for their deeply personal songwriting, Williams took up the hobby of writing songs to cope with his wife’s diagnosis as a quadriplegic after a riding accident. Half Moon Light finds the three friends who pose themselves for a change in other people’s shoes.

“It was a new challenge to write like that,” Williams admits. “It was a new experience. I know he won’t remember, but I contacted Jim James once and had coffee with him in LA. We talked about how it’s so easy to make something out of pain, and about what it’s like creating something if you don’t just get out of your personal tragedies. He had a really nice glimpse of it. Jason Isbell was able to do the same thing in such a wonderful way. We became really encouraged by both guys. “

Pipkin exudes this new creative venture, especially since in “Illegal Immigrant” she takes on the role of a mother who lost her child on the US-Mexico border.

“This song comes from something a mother said on the news,” Williams recalls. “These politicians spoke behind microphones, and then this mother stepped behind the microphone and said in Spanish,” I promised I would find you wherever you are. Here I am. You will never be alone again. “It was nice to be able to make a song out of it.”

Williams himself also pushed ahead with his writing, especially on the album highlight “Good Times”, a fun amalgamation of several different stories.

“These are some crazy stories I’ve heard from people I’ve worked for over the years,” he explains. “It was really fun. I used to work for the Pulitzer family on this boat in the Caribbean, and Mr. Peter was in the 80s. If you stayed up long enough, all of his children and grandchildren would do it.” When he fell asleep, he told you these crazy stories. I remembered it for years. It was fun to incorporate some of these stories into a song. “

Half Moon Light finds Williams a lifetime outside the hospital room, where he learned to write songs to deal with his wife’s devastating injury. Miraculously, his wife recovered completely and Williams continued to write, inspired by John Prine, Kris Kristofferson and Iron and Wine. Williams moved from Atlanta, Georgia to New York City and devoted his early years to playing open mics and performing in bars across the city.

“My first show was at the 169 bar in Chinatown,” he says with an obvious hint of laughter in his voice. “It was about two in the morning. I think this bar may be cool now, but it definitely wasn’t cool then. I remember playing in that Irish pub on 38th Street. They never refused.” So I would sing my sad songs and cheer all night. “

With the Lone Bellow celebrating the release of their latest album, Williams, Pipkin and Elmquist are also preparing to perform on April 24 for the first time in the history of the Ryman Auditorium.

“When I think of this show, something goes through my mind that I can’t tell you,” Williams says. “There is this particular guest that I will ask if I can get her to get into a car and have someone drive her to see if she’ll open the night for us. She’s a weak, older one Person, so it’s going to take some coercion. “

Aside from the secrets, Williams quickly notices how excited he is about the opportunity to run the legendary venue. “We’ve been living in Nashville for a few years now,” he says, pausing as he thinks about the reality of what it means to be Mother Church’s Topbill. “This little town was really, really nice to us. My wife opened a shop here and it was fun to get to know this town while we try to appreciate its musical history. I am grateful that I played the Ryman was allowed and heading. “