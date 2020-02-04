Advertisement

Religions do not release people from their responsibility in the world and for the world.



The document on human fraternity, signed last year by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, is evidence that “what unites believers is much more than what separates them,” said the personal one Secretary of the Pope in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, who is also a member of the Supreme Committee of the Council for Human Fraternity, spoke at the forum on Tuesday to celebrate the first anniversary of the historic document being signed on February 4 last year.

“The document is a road map for a better future … to rebuild torn humanity.”

It is hailed as the most important document in human history and as a blueprint for cooperation between faiths.

Gaid described the document as a “lifeboat” and urged all thinkers, philosophers, politicians, leaders, artists, creatives and the media to “reinvent the values ​​of peace and testify to peaceful coexistence”.

When quoting the rich diversity of nationalities living in Abu Dhabi, Gaid said that God had created a diverse world and true believers would know that all creatures belong to the same source.

“Diversity is there because it is God’s will. To fight diversity is to act against God’s will.”

Gaid said worshiping God without respecting anyone, especially those who are vulnerable, is not real worship.

“Human fraternity is not just a value. It is the main root without which we cannot reach God. It is a reality.”

make peace

In his opening speech, Patriarch Bartholomew 1 of Constantinople of the Eastern Orthodox Church spoke about the importance of inter-religious dialogue for the promotion of world peace.

“It is our duty to promote interfaith dialogue because there is no peace in the world without peace between religions. And there is no peace between religions without interfaith dialogue,” he said.

The Patriarch raised concerns about how the unprecedented changes and challenges facing the world are re-evaluating the role of faith. “The acts of the fundamentalists support the characterization and even identification of religion with division and intolerance. The essential dilemma of mankind today does not exist between religion and no religion … but in what kind of religion.”

He said that the revival of religions should be based on their real skills and contributions to reconciliation and solidarity, and that religions can use their “precious spiritual heritage and philanthropic vision” to promote interfaith dialogue and tolerance.

“In our time, the credibility of religions depends to a large extent on their commitment to interfaith dialogue, peace and solidarity.

“Real religion cannot betray the earth for heaven’s sake, the present for the future.”

He said that religions do not release people from their responsibilities in the world and for the world, and for true believers, faith is a peaceful approach to resist injustice and work for social cohesion and solidarity. “The solution must be based on the projection of human dignity and social justice.”

