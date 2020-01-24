International tax authorities take a day of action against the circumvention

advertisement

The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and the Netherlands hosted a global day of action to curb tax evasion at sea this week.

The operation was part of an investigation into a financial institution in Central America whose products and services are designed to promote money laundering and tax evasion worldwide. The “action day” included the gathering of evidence, knowledge and information using search warrants, interviews and subpoenas.

This is the first major operational activity of the Joint Chiefs of Global Tax Enforcement [J5], which was established in 2018 to combat international tax crime and money laundering. “[It’s] the first of many,” said Don Fort, U.S. chief of the IRS Criminal Police. “We can expand our reach, speed up our investigations, and have an exponentially greater impact on global tax administration.”

According to J5, “significant information” has been obtained and investigations are still ongoing.

“This … should compromise the trust of anyone considering an offshore location to avoid taxes or launder crime proceeds,” said the Australian Treasury’s deputy commissioner and Australian J5 chief Will Day. “Criminals have never faced such a risk of being discovered.”

“The J5 is getting closer,” added Simon York, chief and director of Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs Fraud Investigation Service.

