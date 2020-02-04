Advertisement

DUBAI: The Berlin International Film Festival, which starts on the 20th of this month, has announced its international jury. Palestinian filmmaker and writer Annemarie Jacir will join the jury that will judge the 18 films at this year’s festival.

She will join six other experts, including British actor and jury president Jeremy Irons, artist star Berenive Bejo and Italian actor Luca Marinelli. Brazilian film critic and director Kleber Mendonca Filho, German producer Bettina Brokemper and “Manchester by the Sea” as well as New York director Kenneth Lonergan complete the seven-member jury.

Films featured in the competitive lineup during the 70th edition of the festival included Abel Ferrara’s “Siberia”, Sally Potter’s “The Roads Not Taken” and Pixar’s latest animation “Onward”.

Advertisement

Jacir, who received international recognition for her film 2017 on a father-son road trip “Wajib” titled “Best Film” and “Best Screenplay” at the Dubai International Film Festival, is no stranger to festival panels. The Bethlehem-born filmmaker was also a member of the Un Certain Regard jury at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

She is not the only Arab talent who sits on the jury during the 10-day Berlin Festival. Egyptian director and producer Hala Lotfy will take part in the Best First Feature Award alongside Serbian director Ognjen Glavonic and Spanish producer Gonzalo de Pedro Amatria.

,

Advertisement