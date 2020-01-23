International Court of Justice to rule on Rohingya genocide case

advertisement

The UN Supreme Court will announce Thursday whether it will allow a case accusing Myanmar of genocide against Rohingya Muslims to continue and whether it will impose emergency measures to stop further violence.

The ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) comes days after a Myanmar commission has concluded that some soldiers have probably committed war crimes against the minority group, but that the army has not committed genocide.

The civilian leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, traveled to The Hague in December to personally defend her country with the majority of Buddhists against the allegations about the bloody suppression of 2017 against the Rohingya.

advertisement

The predominantly Muslim African nation of The Gambia filed a case against Myanmar after Rohingya had fled more than 7.40,000 across the border to Bangladesh, with accounts of widespread rape, arson and massacres.

“The first question is whether or not the Court will declare jurisdiction. My guess is that that will be the case, although you never know, “Willem van Genugten, emeritus professor of international law at the University of Tilburg, told AFP.

The ruling on Thursday is only the first step in a legal battle that is likely to last for years at the ICJ, set up after World War II to judge disputes between nations.

The Gambia has brought the case with the support of the 57-country organization for Islamic cooperation. Canada and the Netherlands have since also provided support.

At the December hearing, the Gambia claimed that Myanmar had violated the 1948 UN Genocide Convention and called for special steps to prevent the “serious and imminent risk of recurring genocide” and to prevent Myanmar from destroying evidence.

Although the highest judicial body of the UN is not competent to execute orders for interim measures, the “meaning … should not be written off,” said Cecily Rose, Assistant Professor of International Law at Leiden University.

“The court’s orders and judgments tend to carry relatively high authority or legitimacy. Although the situation in Myanmar is very political and fragile, international law still plays a role by informing the decision-making of international actors,” she said. AFP.

Suu Kyi is not expected to attend Wednesday’s ruling.

In December, she argued in The Hague that her country was able to investigate all allegations of abuse and warned that the case could cause the crisis again.

On Monday, an “Independent Investigation Commission” appointed by Myanmar went furthest that any investigation by the country to date has gone into accepting atrocities.

The panel said that some security personnel had used disproportionate force and had committed war crimes and serious human rights violations, including “the killing of innocent villagers and the destruction of their homes.”

But it ruled out genocide and said: “There is insufficient evidence to claim, let alone conclude, that the crimes committed were committed with the intention of wholly or entirely of a national, ethnic (sic), racial or religious group. partially destroyed. . “

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement