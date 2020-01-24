International coaching still the ultimate buzz, especially with your own country

advertisement

MORGEN La Rochelle entertains Montpellier in the Top 14. There is a lot of riding, but I have said that for each of the previous 13 games.

People talk about the “Bouclier” as a 26-game slog, but there seems to be a head start and a bit of pressure on every outing this season. Or is that because I am head coach?

All things considered, tomorrow is my 20th competition in La Rochelle. We get there bit by bit. There was a serious feeling time and initially some players were not too happy with the message they received. That is the nature of professional sport. Some fall out of the way while others will grow. I’m not going to take the foot off the gas pedal, that’s for sure.

When I started coaching at Racing 92 seven years ago, the head coaches gave me great freedom to implement my own ideas. I didn’t restrain myself. But the difference between an assistant and a head coach is clear, just like between head coach and rugby director. It is an interesting dynamic that is best defined by the one responsible for rugby on the field and the other responsible for everything outside the field.

Last week I listened to a BBC podcast with Leinster assistant coach Stuart Lancaster, and how his role is now so different from that of England as head coach. Where he now does his work in a training suit, he supervised a program, almost director of rugby. There is little doubt that sounded better. However, it is fundamental to have a very good director of rugby behind you. It means that as head coach I have a fireguard that allows me to focus on performance, even if I am still investing heavily in the rest of the rugby project.

Coaching roles are constantly changing. There are three new head coaches in this season’s Six Nations (four if you count Fabien Galthie), but the rhythm and demands of their work are very different from that of a club coach. And yet, for all the daily work satisfaction of club rugby, international coaching remains the holy grail.

The common denominator is the importance of teaching and stimulating learning. In that respect, the conversation seems to be constantly changing. The days when we can tell a player what is what are over. Everyone is different, so everyone is a challenge – and an opportunity.

You talk to some players through tactics, and they just get it. Others pick it up from video, more like the one shown by walkthrough. We have this new coaching tool at La Rochelle, which is essentially a walk-on miniature field. It is brilliant for turning the theory into the visual. See it, walk through it, repeat it. It is no different than Subbuteo, the attackers in red, the backs in yellow and you move the players around like a chessboard.

Of course some players want to block all that stuff because it destroys their heads! The big challenge is to master the mindset, to get the best out of players in one dressing room from all over the world. Some days I feel that I am good at it, others I feel that I am wasting my time.

You don’t have to be the best buddies, but developing relationships is very important. Players also have powerful feelings; you could argue that the opinions of players are essentially more important than your own. The best in the world take no management at all, but these are exceptions. For most, it’s a matter of understanding which buttons to press. That is the fascinating part. Some are a pleasure to train. Others break your balls. But is it different everywhere at workplaces?

The important principles of the coach are the consistency of behavior and message. You cannot get a player out for something that you have not made him aware of.

Mea culpas

its not a bad thing – on both sides. A young boy in his first year at La Rochelle’s senior side has the certain sense of his own place to raise his hand and emphasize something that I didn’t have. It is exactly what you are looking for as a coach: honesty.

If you are convinced that the more people care about the club and the group, the greater the chance of consistent performance. Tactics does not get you over the line every day. It is one of those immeasurable values, but it will determine you and your success as a team.

In terms of getting up and working the ball, these are guiding principles. You would try to train that for a long time. Saracens have such a standard for their own box shovels, where they use the kick-like GPS so that they can measure maximum speeds. It’s about consistency. A good attitude and behavior form the basis of your attitude.

Lancaster said he would forever be grateful to Leinster for answering the phone after he left England. He had applied for a few club jobs after 2015, such as Toulon, but nothing happened. Leinster must now be reasonably satisfied with himself.

I feel that coaching in Dublin has given Stuart Lancaster a new lease of life. And that he would be another international head coach next time.

I may be wrong, but international coaching is still the ultimate buzz, especially with your own country.

I know there are peaks and troughs in terms of the short windows you have to work with players, but it is also the best of the best that comes together. I think about what Andy Farrell has to work with this week and next. It is a collection of talent.

You only come from one country and you probably only get one chance to coach your own. Ultimately, that is the burning ambition for me to coach Ireland.

