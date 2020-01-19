International accounting groups are calling for better information on sustainable development

advertisement

A group of international accounting organizations is calling for improved reporting and action on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to meet the ambitious 2030 targets.

Organizations include the International Association of Chartered Accountants (IFAC), the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS), Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ), the International Integrated Reporting Council ( IIRC) and the World Benchmarking Alliance. The report, Recommendations for Disclosure of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGD)co-authored by professors Carol Adams, Paul Druckman and Russell Picot from Durham University Business School, was endorsed by the director of SDG impact in the United Nations Development Program.

The report describes how companies can address sustainable development issues through three reporting frameworks from the IIRC, the Global Reporting Initiative and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures. An attempt is made to establish a best practice for corporate reporting on the goals of sustainable development and to enable more effective and standardized reporting and corporate transparency with regard to climate change, social and other environmental impacts.

The recommendations were developed in consultation with a group of accounting and finance experts, sustainability experts, scientists, consultants, framework and standard setters, asset owners and managers, and participants from civil society.

The responses to the consultation were also published in an accompanying report entitled “Sustainable Development Goals Disclosure” (SDGD). Recommendations: Feedback on the consultation. They strongly support the alignment of the SDGD recommendations with other important reporting frameworks and standards. Respondents agreed that accountability for value destruction and negative impacts is critical.

“Both in companies and in investment communities, there is growing awareness that the health and well-being of the planet and its people affect the long-term success of companies,” said a statement by Adams. “The SDGs are an opportunity to work together and address this issue. A change in business processes is essential to achieve the SDGs. “

The reports found that the current level of disclosure of organizations on sustainable development issues is insufficient to support the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and long-term net value added for organizations and society. To achieve this, concerted efforts from all walks of life and cooperation between organizations and agencies responsible for developing guidelines, regulations and tools to promote change are required.

“To reach the SDGs, business needs to get involved and the urgency continues to grow,” said IFAC CEO Kevin Dancey in a statement that we are acting now to secure a sustainable future. ”

