Inter Milan still has to bid on Spurs midfielder Eriksen, says Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says that Inter Milan still has to bid on Christian Eriksen and that the midfielder will play against Watford on Saturday.

Reports suggested that the Denmark International, who is in the last six months of his contract, was close to switching to the Series A side with his agent in Milan to close a deal during the current transfer window.

However, Mourinho said that Spurs did not even receive an official offer because the situation threatens to continue.

“You have to ask the agent and Inter Milan because they know more than I do,” Mourinho said. Christian Eriksen has been looking for a move since the summer (Tim Goode / PA)

“If they are self-assured, they are self-assured because they are ready to make us an offer, which has not yet happened.

“So when I see people talking, especially people with responsibilities talking about it, I am a bit surprised. That’s all I can say.

“I think it’s normal that his brain isn’t sharp until January 31st. I think it’s a normal consequence of the situation.

“I think it’s normal for a player not to know very well what’s going on, but I still don’t understand that optimism, because Eriksen is talking about a few matches that Eriksen is talking about right now?

“Eriksen played his last game for the club, and the situation did not change, Eriksen plays tomorrow.”

Ready to work 💪

🇵🇹 📺 On the training field with Gedson on Hotspur Way. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS

– Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 17, 2020

New signing Gedson Fernandes could also play on Vicarage Road after moving Benfica this week and Mourinho hopes to do more business before the end of the month.

A striker is at the top of his wish list after the possible seasonal injury to Harry Kane.

“Many names are coming and most come from the entourage of players, agents, people who want to market player names,” he said. “Do we need a striker? Yes, if possible yes.

“But it must be a positive situation for us, so right now we have these attacking players who are of course very good: Son (Heung-min), Lucas (Moura), (Erik) Lamela, (Giovani) Lo Celso, Dele Alli. Of course they are very good, but we miss that goalkeeper.

“So if it’s possible, we do everything possible. It is not easy, but we are trying to add players to the team. Spurs will have to do without striker Harry Kane (Mark Kerton / PA)

Another piece of business that Spurs will try to do is turn the loan from Giovani Lo Celso into a permanent deal.

Spurs have an option to buy it for £ 27.2 million during this window, a price that goes up to a mandatory £ 34 million in the summer.

“I imagine yes, I think it’s something that will come out of the summer,” Mourinho said when asked if a purchase could be made. “I think Giovani will stay with us.

“There are a number of loans that have the ability to control the situation as happens with Gedson.

“There are a number of emergency loans and there are other loans where the goal is to control the future of the player without further negotiations.”

TEAM NEWS: @ Ben_Davies33 (single) and @TanguyNdombele (hip) – continuous late stages of rehabilitation. @HKane (hamstring) – started early stages of rehabilitation. @MoussaSissoko (knee) – traveled with medical team to France to undergo early stages of rehabilitation. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/oybNZPNLBh

– Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 17, 2020

Spurs received some more good news after Hugo Lloris returned to the training of the first team after a three-month absence with a dislocated elbow that required surgery.

Mourinho expects the club captain to be back early next month.

“So the normal is February,” he said. “If you ask me at the end of February or the beginning of February, I am going more early at the moment.

“Everything is going well. He is getting his confidence back, he is training so I would say that he is one of our new players in the transfer window in January.”

Ben Davies (ankle) and Tanguy Ndombele (hip) are approaching a return, but will not be fit for the lunch conflict on Vicarage Road. Kane (hamstring) and Moussa Sissoko (knee) are victims of long-term injuries.

