MILAN (AP) – Inter Milan defeated AC Milan 4-2 against Juventus, who headed the Italian league after an exceptional derby match on Sunday.

It was a vibrant game in San Siro. Zlatan Ibrahimović scored one goal and prepared another for Ante Rebic to give Milan a 2-0 lead at half-time. However, Inter were in the lead less than 10 minutes after the break after Marcelo Brozović and Matías Vecino had scored the goals.

Stefan de Vrij ended the comeback in the 70th minute and Romelu Lukaku sealed the result in added time. Inter and Juventus, who suffered a shock defeat at Hellas Verona on Saturday, are one point ahead of Lazio after the team won 1-0 in Parma.

Inter had to do without captain Samir Handanović after the goalkeeper broke a finger and Daniele Padelli stood between the posts in Serie A for the second time since August 2016.

The Inter goalkeeper was responsible for Milan’s leading goal in the 40th minute. Ibrahimović threw a cross on the ground and Padelli could only hit it, so Rebic could bump into an empty net.

Ibrahimović himself rose to the top scorer at half-time and nodded after a corner kick at the rear post.

However, Inter cut the deficit by six minutes in the second half when Brozovic shot from just outside the penalty area into the lower left corner.

And three minutes later it was over when Alexis Sánchez rolled the ball over the penalty area for Vecino to come home from close range.

Vrij went into a corner to put Inter in the lead for the first time.

Christian Eriksen almost scored his first goal for Inter since he came from Tottenham last month, but his 30-yard free kick went wrong.

Ibrahimović also hit the post late with a header before Lukaku got in at the other end.

Lukaku celebrated by taking off his shirt and putting it on the corner flag, which he then raised over his head to cheer the Inter fans.

It is the first time in Lazio history that it has remained undefeated for 18 rounds.

Lazio scored the only goal of the game in Parma four minutes before half-time. Luis Alberto hovered in a cross from the right and Felipe Caicedo nodded to meet up close.

Napoli remained eleventh after a 2-3 loss to relegated Lecce.

Lecce is three points clear of 17th place after Genoa’s 1-0 win over Cagliari.

Brescia drew 1-1 with Udinese and goalkeeper Spal lost 1-2 to Sassuolo at home.

