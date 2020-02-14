When Liam Cahill took charge of Waterford last fall, his first act was to take out his ax and chop. A variety of names have been deleted, but when that list included team captain Noel Connors and another high-profile victim, Maurice Shanahan, much of the discussion focused on Cahill’s reasoning behind these decisions.

Most of it inevitably seemed to indicate that Cahill was doing this to make a loud statement to the squad and the public at Waterford, as if he wanted to start slapping his chest, swinging his holster, and waving his pistol in the air, to let everyone know There was a new sheriff in town. Cahill definitely sent a message to his players, but from my own experience with inter-county management, there are always deeper reasons to drop well-known players than to make statements.

Not only do they come to these decisions on a whim, and I can see why Liam made them. Noel Connors was one of the best corner balls of the past decade, almost taking over from Jackie Tyrrell’s most outstanding coat number 4, but I felt like his legs were starting to go and he was struggling with brisk corner strikers on a grand scale pitches last Year. If your fastest players now almost have to be your corners, Noel has always had time to borrow, no matter who was 2020 Waterford manager.

Maurice was also a great servant of the county, but there was some inconsistency in the final stages of his career. Philip Mahony’s resignation was another lightning bolt out of the blue, but it could also refer to Maurice’s decision. I heard Noel was devastated, but maybe Philip, like Maurice, couldn’t make the commitment Liam was looking for.

But who knows? In a vacuum without sufficient information, no one outside the camp really knows why tough and tough decisions are being made.

When you make these calls as a manager, especially on your first managerial job, you know you’re taking big risks. When Cork scored two goals in the first three minutes of Waterford’s first league game, the noise of Noelie’s return to Walsh Park was almost audible.

But then a young Waterford team stormed back and the noise soon subsided.

Inter-county management is now a bit like social media – the public can either like or dislike, swipe left or right, or quickly scroll down to get to the next interesting topic.

Cahill now has many followers, but he will have many followers when Waterford licks Limerick on Saturday night, which Limerick will certainly be able to distribute in its current form.

Waterford will not play a sweeper, but they will flood the middle third with good legs and energy to pace the field and try to get Limerick out of step. Cahill will set the conditions for a dogfight, but trying to break even in the trenches must be your first priority before you can even think of defeating Limerick in a shooting game.

This will be a good measure of where Waterford really is. The first day win against Cork was impressive, but Cork did a poor job. Waterford would always be beaten against Westmeath, and with four points in their pocket they have a license on Saturday night to get a correct cut.

They had a two-week break. Waterford IT’s early exit from the Fitzgibbon Cup meant that Cahill had an almost full squad to choose from. Some of her big names come back from an injury. I would still expect Limerick to win, but I’m sure Cahill and his players will be thrilled to see how they comply with Limerick’s standard.

Liam Sheedy could probably win or leave a quarter-final of the league now, but although he’ll be happy with Tipp’s competition against Limerick and Cork, Sheedy doesn’t want to lose three games either.

In addition, his players will certainly not want to lose to Galway, especially given the rivalry between these teams in recent years.

Only when you look at the modern relationship between Galway and Tipp will you realize how little there has been between these pages in the past decade. Apart from the 2017 league final and the 2014 qualification in Thurles, their big games were always decided by one point. The last time Tipp went to Pearse Stadium in 2016, a draw plunged Galway into a relegation finale, which later caused Galway to slide into Division 1B.

Wexford-Kilkenny may be the most attractive game of the weekend, but Galway Tip is definitely the game that puts most at stake. Tip wants points, while Galway management, players, and the public want to be sure that the clipping they received from Limerick two weeks ago was just a bad day at the office.

Galway didn’t seem to be able to compete with Limerick for a long time, especially after Joe Canning left the field injured, but the way they were hurled out was far more worrying than being hurled out. If Galway had been brutally introspective, which they were sure of, they would have recognized how tactically far they were from the brand and how flat their panel was compared to Limericks.

Limerick fairly has more support than anyone else, but we all know how troubled the natives in Galway can get. War paint will go much faster if the leader is not from his own tribe. If Shane O’Neill doesn’t know that yet, he’ll find out soon. And he will feel this anger even more when Tipp wins on Sunday what I imagine.

I would expect victories for Clare, Cork and Dublin, who will play Carlow on Saturday evening, while the weekend game will take place at Wexford Park on Sunday. Wexford-Kilkenny had lost its appeal and intrigue for years because Kilkenny had such dominance in the relationship, but the dynamics between the two has changed dramatically since Davy Fitz ‘arrival. His record against Cody and Kilkenny is more impressive than any other manager and county in such a short time.

Kilkenny is fine. Wexford was disappointing against Clare, but I’m sure they’ve been working on it with hammer and pliers for the past two weeks and are ready for Sunday.

It’s hard to know how many of the Ballyhale boys will be back. Kilkenny will need them in such a battle, but Cody won’t fire them all because he needs them fresh for later in the year.

Wexford never needs motivation to beat Kilkenny, but I think they will have even more reason after Clare’s defeat. I want Wexford to have another win over his old rivals.

You always learn a lot about yourself against Kilkenny, but it’s also funny what different challenges arise. The defeat against a 14-member Clare two weeks ago has kept Fitzy busy, especially after losing the All-Ireland semi-final to a 14-member Tipperary last year. Wexford appeared to be in the driver’s seat in both games, but they turned off the road and plunged into the ditch each time.

Does the opposition of 14 men not fit Wexford? Who knows. A decision always has to be made, a problem that has to be solved somewhere. But that’s what makes management between counties so fascinating.

And so ripe for likes and dislikes from the crowd.