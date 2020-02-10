ROME (AP) – Suddenly it’s about the title of Serie A in three directions.

Inter and Juventus are tied ahead of Lazio.

Inter should have the greatest confidence after scoring two goals in a 4-2 win against AC Milan in the Milan derby.

Lazio’s 1-0 win in Parma extended the undefeated streak of the Roman club to a club record of 18 games. The club is 11 points ahead of the fourth Atalanta – with the first four points in the qualification for the Champions League.

“At this point, with just one point behind us, we have to do more than just the Champions League,” said Luis Alberto, Lazio Rom winger. “We are right there and we will fight for it until the end. Juventus remains the favorite, but we will try to cause trouble.”

There are some worrying numbers for Juventus: he only has the fourth best attack and third best defense in terms of goals for and against.

However, Juventus will take the lead again next weekend when Brescia, at risk of relegation, is visiting Inter Lazio.

Verona’s eight-game run so far began in December with a 3-3 draw against Turin.

Verona coach Ivan Jurić is known for training his team so hard in pre-season training that players often get sick from exhaustion. The hard work paid off in the 2-1 comeback against Juventus, which was sealed by a decisive penalty from substitute Giampaolo Pazzini.

Pazzini, a 35-year-old former Italian striker, stayed at Serie B with Verona for two years – also last season when Verona were promoted to a 0-3 defeat in the first leg against Cittadella after winning the Serie B playoffs the final.

African players Musa Barrow and Jérémie Boga had two of the weekend’s best performances.

Barrow, a 21-year-old striker from The Gambia, scored two goals for Bologna in a 3-2 win at Roma when he first appeared from Atalanta on loan. In four games he scored three goals with his new club.

Boga, a 23-year-old French midfielder who plays for Ivory Coast, earned a penalty and claimed victory in the 90th minute of Sassuolo’s 2-1 comeback win in Spal.

Boga was already known for its dribbling expertise. The intuitive attempt to redirect a long cross from Domenico Berardi with a header for the winner showed that he is a complete player.

After going through the Chelsea youth system, Boga switched to Sassuolo in 2018. However, the London club included a clause in the deal that allowed it to buy it back – an increasingly likely prospect given its recent accomplishments.

