HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – On Friday afternoon, friends and family gathered at the site of the fiery crash that killed grandmother, mother, and toddler.

When flowers and balloons were placed at the intersection of Antoine and Beltway 8, there was an outburst of emotion across the region, causing some drivers to stop and express condolences.

Family members identified the victims of the crash as Piedad Soriano, their daughter Diana Escobar and Diana’s 3 month old son Ricardo Escobar Jr.

Yessenia Aguilar, Diana’s cousin, stood there crying. The two should meet on Sunday to catch up.

“I still cry and hope that she will call me and say that this is a big misunderstanding,” said Aguilar.

The surveillance video from the supermarket shows the off-road vehicle driven by Gregory Smith (30) driving a red light into a busy intersection.

Smith’s car hits the victim’s delivery truck and throws him into the median, where it goes up in flames. People from the nearby trip center and petrol station ran towards the crash.

“He knew better,” said Aguilar. “He’s a 30-year-old man. He should know that it isn’t right to sit behind the wheel after you smoke or drink or whatever it was.”

Smith was charged with three poisoning manslaughter charges.

