Intelsat S.A. shares collapsed on Friday after J.P. Morgan analyst Philip Cusick said Ajit Pai’s suggestion that the spectrum for 5G networks be released quickly leaves “little hope” for equity investors.

Cusick downgraded the Luxembourg-based satellite services company to a rare underweight position after being neutral for the past three months and previously overweight for seven months. He canceled his $ 9 price target and wrote in a message to customers that “we see little or no fundamental stock value for stocks,” Pai suggested.

Only 15% of the J.P. Morgan analysts covered companies are underweight, while 41% are neutral and 45% are overweight.

The stock

I + 0.27%

fell 15.5% during the day before some active midday losses fell 9.4%.

On Thursday, when Pai delivered his speech, investors were accompanied several times during the day from a decline of up to 13.4% to a gain of up to 61.2% before closing 0.5%. The stock was stopped no less than ten times on Thursday due to volatility.

FactSet, MarketWatch

Pai admitted in his statement that relocating the C-band or the 3.7 to 4.2 gigahertz-band spectrum used to deploy 5G networks will cost money to satellite companies. The FCC estimates the cost to be $ 3-5 billion.

“According to my draft rule, the winners of the C-band auction would have to reimburse the satellite operators for the reasonable moving costs,” said Pai.

He proposed that satellite operators be given the opportunity to receive “accelerated relocation payments” of $ 9.7 billion to be shared by operators when they reach the milestones for rapid frequency release.

“This is well below our previous estimate of $ 12 billion, less moving costs, and is more likely to be expected over time than in advance. Intelsat’s equity is worth less due to the $ 14 billion debt burden and 9.6 times (outside) debt use. Satellite business is fundamental, ”said Cusick in a message to customers.

Moody’s Investors Service announced in October that Intelsat’s gearing was “around 10 times” and rated the company’s credit rating as “Caa2”, which is eight points deep in the “junk” range.

In November, the stock lost about three-quarters of its value after Pai decided to continue the public auction option for new 5G spectrum, requiring at least half of the auction’s revenue to be reserved for taxpayers.

Do not miss: Intelsat’s share price drops again as Congress tries to increase revenue from the 5G frequency auction.

Cusick said it was possible for satellite companies to negotiate for more money, but that would probably not be enough to change his mind about the stock’s value.

How the C-Band Alliance (CBA) works, to which Intelsat, Luxembourg’s SES S.A.

SESG, -5.27%

and Canada-based Telesat Holdings Inc. responded to Pai’s proposal:

“Chairman Pai’s comments today are a significant development in this important process. We look forward to reviewing the draft regulation once it has been released to put Chairman Pai’s comments in a full context. “

Cusick said that the fact that the CBA did not initially push back implies “some level of knowledge and consent” and makes it likely that satellite operators will eventually accept the FCC proposal.

However, not all analysts were so optimistic. Ric Prentiss from Raymond James repeated his above-average rating of Intelsat, but admitted that this could change as soon as it becomes known how payments are split between the satellite companies.

The stock plunged 85% in the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 index fell

SPX, -0.54%

has increased by 23%.