Intel's volatile forecast, Comcast's changing cycle and airlines' Boeing drama are all in the winning phase

advertisement

2020 forecast by Intel Corp. will determine how the stock performs on Thursday. What are the chances that the prospects will actually remain the same for more than a quarter?

Intel

INTC, + 3.60%

advertisement

Investors suffered from a troubled ride last year after the chip maker set its forecast in early 2019, lowered it three months later, and then rebuilt Advanced Micro later in the year amid production challenges, a change of leadership, and renewed competition Devices Inc.

AMD, + 0.74%

Full preview: How Intel does data center recovery is critical

This amount of drama is not normal for a chip maker that has long been considered inviolable by competitors and has been consistently successful and almost boring. Wall Street will be on the lookout for signs that a similar predicted slingshot death can be avoided this year with Thursday’s fourth-quarter earnings report, in which Intel averaged $ 72.4 billion in revenue and earnings per share Stock of $ 4.66 predicts year.

Video: Intel CEO joins Barron’s big interview

Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi believes that the expectations for the company are quite positive in an environment of heavy cloud spending. The question for him is whether the company will be able to continue this momentum over the course of the year, with concerns that PC demand for a recent company update will decrease and whether Intel will take the right tactical measures to Bottlenecks and problems respond to AMD’s rise.

Don’t miss: The biggest question that arises about technology – is the cloud boom over?

Sacconaghi said the company’s supply bottlenecks don’t seem to subside, which could force “angry” customers to take a closer look at AMD. Management should provide a more comprehensive overview of the production landscape, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern time Thursday.

• Comcast Corp..’S

CMCSA, + ​​0.30%

The story was a turn from the traditional cord cutting story. With the withdrawal of video subscribers, broadband users will stay in touch, which will help increase the company’s margins for the cable segment. According to Craig Moffett of MoffettNathanson, this “virtue cycle” for cables – with video losses that actually help operators – is a little more complicated for Comcast because the company is also a media game. He assumes that NBCUniversal and Sky will continue to burden the entire company.

Full preview: Comcast earnings are expected to be focused on the Peacock streaming service in April

Now the Comcast narrative is taking an extra layer as the company prepares to launch its Peacock streaming service in the coming months. Although the offer has not yet been announced, it will likely be a focus of Comcast’s earnings call on Thursday morning, especially as the company differs from receiving advertisements from colleagues.

• There have already been some dramatic events in the flood of major airline reports on Thursday, and events of the week have added further twists and turns. Executives Southwest Airlines Co.

LUV, -0.11%

. JetBlue Inc.

JBLU, + 3.91%

, and American Airlines Group Inc.

AAL, + 0.44%

will have to answer questions about the latest drama at Boeing Corp.

BA, -1.39%

and responses to the corona virus when they turn to investors on Thursday morning. Global airlines, such as American Airlines, are under relatively higher pressure due to concerns about the deadly virus. According to David Vernon von Bernstein, the outbreak, like the SARS crisis in the early 2000s, could impact the company’s operating profit. Still, he believes the market is overreacting to the virus and airline executives will try to calm the nerves.

• Intel is one of three Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.03%

Components report Thursday, joining Travelers Cos. Inc.

TRV, + 0.31%

and Procter & Gamble Co.

PG, + 0.17%

both of which are scheduled for the morning. FactSet reports that 21 S&P 500

SPX, + 0.03%

Companies are expected to report that this is the busiest day of the busiest week to date in this young earnings season.

,

advertisement