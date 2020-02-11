The country’s smart highways are under urgent government scrutiny after it has been determined that the technology, including the use of the hard shoulder, could result in more accidents and near misses.

There have been 38 deaths on intelligently managed highways in the past five years – including those that auto experts believe could be avoided after a breakdown.

Problems are said to arise when drivers collapse on their converted hard shoulders and then find themselves in lanes with fast traffic.

The M.E.N. submitted an FOI to find out how drivers who use Greater Manchester’s intelligent highways have struggled since their inception.

In the meantime, we’ve looked at the smart highways that are already operating in the Greater Manchester area, and the planned smart highways could now be at risk, depending on the results of the government review.

“This break is undeniable for security reasons,” said Philip Gomm of the RAC Foundation.

“Nobody underestimates the complexity of these schemes, but it underlines the need to get the design right the first time.”

Highways England has developed intelligent highways to increase capacity without the more expensive process of widening roads.

Intelligent highways already in operation

M62

This 8km route, completed in 2018 and running between Junction 18 and Junction 20 in Rochdale, has a hard shoulder remodeled.

M6

The 30km motorway between Junction 16 near Crewe and Junction 19 near Knutsford is full lane and has a hard shoulder that has been converted.

It was completed in March 2019.

M60

The £ 208m motorway runs 27 km between Exit 8 at Sale and Exit 18 to Simister Island.

Although variable speed limits, retrofitted hard shoulders, and CCTV and electronic signs have been installed, the hard shoulder is still operating as a rest area.

Construction work on the intelligent M6 motorway system between J16 Barthomley and J19 Knutsford

What about Smart Motorways whose construction could now be at risk due to government review?

M62

Work is currently underway to turn nine miles of the M62 into an intelligent highway, including a converted hard shoulder.

Junction 10 at Croft Junction where M62 meets M6 and Junction 12 at Eccles Junction should open at the end of March this year.

It will only open if given the green light after the government review.

M62

Back on the M62, preparatory work for the connection between sections 20 and 25 was carried out before an official start later this year.

This is converted into an additional lane for a smart highway with the hard shoulder.

The cost is expected to be between £ 283.2 and £ 392.3 million.

A completion date has not yet been determined, and this now depends on the outcome of the government review.

M60

With a start date that shifts from early 2019 to 2023 and now to “some time in the next five years”, the M60 is designed for an intelligent highway between Junction 24 via Stockport and Junction 4 in Cheadle.

M56

The junctions 6 to 8 near Manchester Airport were to be converted by spring 2020 – with the hard shoulder as an additional lane.

However, this work was postponed in 2020 before the government review and was not completed.

It is not yet clear whether the preparatory work will begin this spring.

M6 / M58

An intelligent freeway had been postponed before the government review, starting from Junction 21a of the M62 near Warrington and Junction 26 of the M6 ​​on the M58 near Skelmersdale.

It was due to be completed by spring 2021 before being reset.