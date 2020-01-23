advertisement

Intel Corp. shares rose in the expanded session on Thursday after the chipmaker’s quarterly results and outlook exceeded Wall Street estimates and data center sales surpassed the $ 20 billion mark for the first time.

Intel

INTC, + 0.94%

Stocks rose 7% after hours after rising 0.9% in the regular session and closing at $ 63.32. In comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.09%

fell 0.1%, the S&P 500 index

SPX, + 0.11%

rose by 0.1%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP, + 0.20%

rose 0.2% and the PHLX Semiconductor Index

SOX, + 0.78%

increased by 0.8%.

The company posted fourth quarter net income of $ 6.91 billion, or $ 1.58 per share, compared to $ 5.2 billion, or $ 1.12 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were $ 1.52 per share.

Revenue rose to $ 20.21 billion and exceeded the $ 20 billion mark for the first time after $ 18.66 billion in the year-ago quarter.

FactSet analysts forecast a profit of $ 1.25 per share of sales of $ 19.23 billion.

Read: How Intel does data center recovery is key

Data Center Group [DCG] revenue grew 19% to $ 7.2 billion, while analysts expected a 5.2% increase to $ 6.39 billion, while Intel’s largest segment – client computing, the traditional PC Group – Analysts are up 2% to $ 10 billion from last year, down 0.8% to $ 9.75 billion.

“Intel had an excellent fourth quarter despite increasing competition and delivery issues,” Patrick Moorhead, principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, told MarketWatch. “With the exception of [locally programmable gate arrays], data-centric companies have achieved double-digit growth with each company. Even PCs were running, which was a big surprise for me. “

“The most important thing Intel has to do to maintain this is to get the next generation 10nm design out and launch it,” said Moorhead.

In chip parlance, nanometers or nm refer to the size of the transistors that are stored on a computer chip, with the general rule that smaller transistors consume current faster and more efficiently. Intel has been struggling to bring its 10nm chips to market for more than a year, while Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

AMD, + 0.54%

has released its 7nm chips. AMD reports its profit after the bell on Tuesday.

Intel reported that sales of non-volatile memory solutions increased 10% to $ 1.2 billion, while Wall Street expected an increase of 11% to $ 1.23 billion. Internet of Things [IoT] revenue increased 13% to $ 920 million, compared to an expected 28% increase to $ 1.05 billion.

Intel expects adjusted earnings for the first quarter of $ 1.30 per share of sales of approximately $ 19 billion and a share of sales of $ 5 per share of sales of approximately $ 73.5 billion. Analysts had expected earnings of $ 1.04 per share of sales of $ 17.25 billion for the first quarter and $ 4.66 per share of sales of $ 72.41 billion for the year.

“In 2019, we gained market share in an expanded addressable market that requires more power to process, move and store data,” said Bob Swan, CEO of Intel, in a statement. “One year after our long-term financial planning began, we exceeded our sales and EPS expectations. With a view to the future, we invest to win the technological developments of the future, to play a greater role in the success of our customers and to increase the return for shareholders. “

Of the 42 analysts dealing with Intel, 15 have a buy or overweight, 19 have a hold and eight have a sell or underweight with an average price target of $ 59.13.

