Intel Corp. shares increased in Thursday’s expanded session after quarterly earnings and the chipmaker’s outlook exceeded Wall Street estimates and data center sales increased significantly. See the whole story.

Tesla will mark the beginning of the end for this bull market, warns Ralph Nader

Tesla shares – unsafe at any speed? Obviously, said the advocate of consumer protection and former presidential candidate who issued a sharp warning this week, not only about the expensive stocks, but about the entire market. See the whole story.

Mileage vs. Age: What is more important when buying a used car?

There may be some surprises in the used car world that can scratch your head. See the whole story.

While China blocks three cities, the mysterious corona virus continues to spread so quickly

A US citizen who recently returned from central China was diagnosed with the new virus on Tuesday, according to the CDC. See the whole story.

“We are all on a digital detox.” How Senators Handle Device Withdrawal During Impeachment

Most people could benefit from disconnecting more from the power grid.

PERSONAL FINANCE FROM MARKETWATCH

The best fitness trackers under $ 100, including Samsung Galaxy Fit, Fitbit, and more.

