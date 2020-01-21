Intel Revenue: How Intel does data center recovery is critical

advertisement

The Intel Corp. wants to record the second consecutive quarter of sales growth after a sales shutdown at the beginning of 2019, but only if sales in the data center can compensate for the declines in the largest segment of the chip manufacturer.

Intel

INTC, + 2.63%

advertisement

It is planned to report fourth quarter earnings after Thursday’s close.

At CES, Intel announced new laptop and server chips, as well as new mobile processors codenamed “Tiger Lake”. The chip maker clearly benefited from the return of PC sales growth in 2019. However, data center sales remain in focus as they are the largest segment of Intel that is growing.

Data center group (DCG) revenue is expected to increase 5.2% to $ 6.39 billion, according to FactSet data, while Intel’s largest segment – client computing, the traditional PC group – is up 0.8% year over year USD 9.75 billion will go down -ag period.

On Tuesday, Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis upgraded Intel’s stock from underperforming to $ 64 and raised its target price to $ 40 on the assumption that major changes are imminent for the troubled chip giant, including a possible future in which it sells its manufacturing facilities or fabs and has a contract manufacturer like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

2330, + 0.00%

Do his chips like Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

AMD, + 0.56%

or Nvidia Corp.

NVDA, -0.06%

does.

Lipacis says Fabless is less likely to be used in the short term, but Intel could also become leaner if the memory chip business is cut or operating costs reduced because the company’s selling, general, and administrative costs are “far above the industry-adjusted industry standard “.

Much of Lipacis’ prejudice against Intel is based on the observation that its core product, the x86 chip architecture, is no longer as important as it used to be.

In his note, Lipacis said: “The focus of computing is shifting from the edge (to IoT devices of PCs and mobile phones) as well as in the data center (to parallel processing architectures) from x86. Since the new computing devices are not focused on x86, Intel simply loses relevance. “

At the same time, Jonathan Petersen, also an analyst at Jefferies, said that leasing volumes for data centers, which are a leading indicator of chip sales, are well above the low of the first quarter of 2019, indicating a recovery in spending by cloud providers.

What to expect

merits: The 37 analysts surveyed by FactSet are expected to achieve an average adjusted earnings of $ 1.25 per share, compared to $ 1.21 per share at the beginning of the quarter, but compared to $ 1.28 per share the previous year. Intel expects around $ 1.24 per share. Estimate, a software platform that uses crowdsourcing from hedge fund managers, brokers, buy-side analysts, and others, requires earnings of $ 1.30 per share.

Revenue: According to 33 analysts surveyed by FactSet, Intel’s Wall Street expects sales of $ 19.23 billion. That’s more than the $ 18.79 billion forecast at the beginning of the quarter and the $ 18.66 billion reported last year. Intel forecasts around $ 19.2 billion. It is estimated that sales of $ 19.30 billion are expected.

In other segments, sales of non-volatile memory solutions are expected to increase 11% year-over-year to $ 1.23 billion. Internet of Things (IoT) revenue is expected to grow 28% to $ 1.05 billion.

Stock movement: Intel shares rose 17% from the company’s last earnings report. In comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.08%

The S&P 500 index rose 9.4%

SPX, -0.04%

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose by almost 11%

COMP, + 0.00%

has grown by almost 15% and the PHLX Semiconductor Index

SOX, + 0.26%

has increased by almost 19% during this time.

What analysts say

Nomura analyst David Wong, who has a buy rating and a target price of $ 65, believes that the Intel quarterly report and March 2020 quarter forecast are due to an improved data center business environment and will support a tighter market for PCs.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh, who has a buy rating and a target price of $ 64, said Intel is well positioned to continue expanding its data center business, despite AMD’s limited market share.

“If Intel is able to successfully manage 10nm emissions by 2020 and stop AMD with continued price cuts, we will see Intel maintain its strong market share position in the future,” said Rakesh.

In chip parlance, nanometers or nm refer to the size of the transistors that are stored on a computer chip, with the general rule that smaller transistors consume current faster and more efficiently. Last year, Intel struggled to release its 10nm chips, while AMD released its 7nm chips.

Read: AMD outperforms Intel at CES 2020 as the traditional roles of chip makers continue to be swapped

AMD is expected to report its quarterly earnings on January 28 after the market closes.

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson, who has an underperformance rating and a $ 46 price target, is skeptical of Intel’s execution despite an improving chip landscape.

“We remain cautious about Intel as we believe that the continued erroneous execution of the company (regardless of whether the process / product cannot meet customer requirements) will weigh on the future share,” said Bryson.

“While certain cyclical dynamics (better current hyperscale spending, stronger PC trends for 2019, recent improvements in the memory market) are buffering and Intel’s results will continue to buffer in the coming quarters, we continue to believe that Intel will ultimately be forced to struggle with revenue and GM declines, a result that will lead to future EPS bottlenecks, ”said Bryson.

Of the 42 analysts dealing with Intel, 15 have a buy or overweight, 19 have a hold and eight have a sell or underweight with an average price target of $ 59.13.

advertisement