Intel Corp. is investing heavily in “smart buildings” in Israel, which have numerous perks to keep employees happy, and is helping the US chip maker compete for the best professionals in the country.

Intel, one of Israel’s largest employers and exporters, plans to spend $ 11 billion to build a manufacturing facility in Israel that has developed some of its most advanced technologies.

While multinational companies such as Intel, Apple Inc. and Google have tracked down local startups and set up research centers, the competition has made it difficult to find skilled workers.

According to start-up National Central, a non-profit research organization, tech companies in Israel were unable to fill around 17,000 jobs in 2018, and that number continues to grow.

In order to close this gap and attract talent, Intel has increased its efforts in its new development center in Petah Tikva, a suburb of Tel Aviv. The structure is equipped with eco-friendly systems, an elegant gym, and even a massage parlor, and has 14,000 sensors that monitor movement, light, and air to ensure that employees feel comfortable. If these efforts give Intel a head start in hiring, competing companies are expected to follow suit.

“Anything you offer as a perk, whether it’s gym membership or a paperless work environment or extra days off for maternity leave or a go-green policy, all of these things will help you,” said David Gantshar, CEO of California-based Shepherd Search Group.

The box-shaped 10-story building from Intel is clad with glass and offers space for up to 2,700 of the 13,000 employees on site.

The company declined to say how much it spent on the development center. Israeli media reported costs of 650 million shekels ($ 188 million).

David Hareli, deputy CEO of Afcon Holdings, who built the building, said it was a challenge to complete the project within Intel’s three-year plan.

Originally designed for seven floors, Intel asked to add three floors. After signing the contract, Intel asked for LEED Platinum certification, the highest standard for green building.

This required a double facade to improve ventilation and prevent the building from heating up under the strong Middle Eastern sun.

An excerpt from the “Smart Building” of the US chip manufacturer Intel Corp. in Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv, Israel, December 15, 2019. AMIR COHEN / REUTERS

Architect Dagan Mochli, who designed the building, said he was working on a new development center for Intel in Haifa, which will also be smart and LEED Platinum.

He described the Intel build-up as a “breakthrough” as customer demand for similar structures increased. He is planning a 15,000 square meter bank campus in Israel and a 240,000 square meter smart biotech park in China.

The building has an open space format. A central atrium is covered with skylights and hides the top five floors. Health-conscious employees often use the stairs in the atrium instead of the elevator.

For those looking for seclusion, there are small soundproofed rooms and soundproofed armchairs near the windows.

The 14,000 sensors – twice as many as in similar buildings – detect when someone enters a room and control the lighting and air conditioning.

With the help of sensors and the appropriate app, employees can also find the best way to and from work and tell them which of the three restaurants in the building can be seated during lunch. Employees can use the app to inform other employees about their whereabouts.

Not everyone was enthusiastic about the new work area. Some employees anonymously complained about lack of privacy on an Israeli news website. Intel Israel CEO Yaniv Garty said the tracking and collection of data is done on an opt-in basis.

“We don’t ask people to get in or out. We believe in a relationship based on output,” said Garty.

Ido Melamed, a hardware engineer who has worked at Intel for 16 years, moved from an office with cabins to the new building. He said the advantages outweigh the disadvantages.

“We’ll see each other, we can speak more openly and work together more effectively,” said Melamed. “There is real trust between the company and its employees that the (collected) data is used for the right purposes.”