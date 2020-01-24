Intel records another record year thanks to demand for data centers and PCs

advertisement

Intel has had an amazing quarter, partly due to its data center business and partly due to the transition from Windows 7 to Windows 10.

The company saw sales increase eight percent year over year to $ 20.2 billion. Profits also increased nine percent to $ 6.9 billion. The sales outlook at $ 19 billion is similar to the previous year.

The company’s data center group saw sales grow 19 percent year over year, reaching $ 7.2 billion. Client Computing Group’s revenue increased two percent to $ 10 billion.

“We exceeded our expectations for the fourth quarter of 2019, marking the fourth consecutive record year,” said Bob Swan, CEO of Intel, the analysts.

Users who migrated to Windows 10 while buying new devices also played an important role in Intel’s success, it said.

Intel has also benefited from the switch to 10 nm chips. The company now has 44 offerings with the new Ice Lake hardware. Intel plans to add nine more products with 10nm technology this year, including the first discrete Xe GPU chip.

“In the second half of the year, we expect the server products and especially the PC products to be brought back to a more normal inventory level,” said CFO George Davis.

Intel expects PC business to decline this year.

