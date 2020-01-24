Intel is recovering strongly in the cloud, but the future is still hazy

advertisement

The Intel Corp. has had a rocky year in 2019 with record sales thanks to a surge in chip sales for data centers and cloud computing. However, this recovery can only be temporary.

The chip giant announced on Thursday that its quarterly sales surpassed $ 20 billion for the first time at the end of 2019, partly due to a 19% jump in data center sales to $ 7.2 billion in the fourth quarter, a record achievement for Intel

second largest business. The strong performance caused the shares to rise more than 6% in the extended trading session, which would lead the share to a further high after the dot-com bust.

The data center arena was a feast or famine for the entire chip industry, as the sporadic ups and downs of hyperscaler companies and public cloud service providers raised doubts about the direction of the cloud boom. The diverse needs of cloud computing companies contributed to the general decline in the memory chip and semiconductor market last year when technology center spending declined for the first time.

Intel saw firsthand what it looked like in 2019: data center group sales decreased from a 6% decrease in the first quarter to a 10% decrease in the second quarter and a 4% growth in the third quarter, before rising to double digits in the December quarter.

Investors have been desperately looking for signs that last year’s volatility was a temporary slip of the cloud boom, and this shows Intel’s sharp rise in the fourth quarter and healthy first quarter forecast. However, the company explicitly refused to claim that the recovery would continue until 2020, and conservatively predicted annual high-single-digit growth, suggesting a slowdown in the back half of the year.

“We expect an exceptionally strong first quarter as cloud customers continue to build capacity and launch our best performing products,” said George Davis, Intel’s chief financial officer, analysts at the company’s conference call. “This will make up three quarters of the cloud build and we expect a more modest capacity expansion for the rest of the year as [cloud service providers] enter a digestion phase.”

In addition, there is more intense competition from rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

that has gained market share over its stepsister over the past few quarters with a well-received range of Epyc chips for data centers. Investors will learn more from AMD when it reports next week.

Investors who may be excited about Intel’s strong fourth quarter growth should cool off. There is no real certainty that companies will continue their cloud developments. The cloud forecast is still far too cloudy, as there are still numerous reports on the fourth quarter and forecasts for 2020 that could provide a clearer picture.

