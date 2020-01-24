advertisement

Intel Corp. depressed fourth-quarter sales expectations by around $ 1 billion, but the company doesn’t get a ton of credit.

Intel

INTC, + 0.94%

remains a controversial name on Wall Street as the chip giant copes with production challenges and the tougher competition from Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

AMD, + 0.54%

While the company’s stock in pre-market trading rose 5% after a fourth-quarter earnings report that proved strong in the cloud, some analysts quickly pointed out that results may not be as good as they seem ,

“We believe that Intel is currently benefiting from an improvement in the macroeconomic climate versus company-specific improvements,” wrote Mitch Steves, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, who judged Intel’s stock to be below average, but raised its target price from $ 48 to $ 56 raising. If his thesis is correct, Steves said that Intel would simply experience a “flood of upswing” that would lift all of its data center competitors, and he expected competitor Nvidia Corp.

NVDA, + 1.12%

and AMD continue to outperform Intel by investing in the stock.

Opinion: Intel is recovering strongly in the cloud, but the future is still hazy

A topic of discussion from the Intel report is the outlook for the year as a whole, which suggests that the situation could slow down in the second half of the year. “The question about the call is how much of the expected 2H delay is conservative and how much is due to real headwinds – we think it’s probably a combination of the two,” wrote Raymond James analyst Chris Caso, Intel also rated as below average. “While this was undoubtedly a good report, it could be the best quarter we’ve seen in some time.”

Christopher Rolland, analyst at Susquehanna, took a similar view to a full-year forecast that he referred to as a “head scratcher.” “As good as the short-term results [for data center groups] were, management offered an equally poor sales forecast for 2020 as a whole, and commented on a slowdown in cloud DCG in the second half of 2020,” he wrote.

Rolland wonders if Intel is conservative or if the company actually has reasonable insight into a possible slowdown in the second half of the year: “Have they been told by PC OEMs and hyperscalers to expect this significant slowdown? Is this an indication of a push-out of the 10-nanometer server? Does this competition weigh? Or just the management’s own conservatism? “

Like Caso, he suspects that it is a mixture of all options. Rolland rates the Intel share as neutral and raised its price target from $ 53 to $ 62.

At least 19 analysts interviewed by FactSet have increased their Intel price targets after the report. Analysts are divided in their views of the stock: According to FactSet, 15 give a buy, 19 hold and eight sell. The average price target listed is $ 66.08, approximately 4% above Thursday close.

Intel’s stock has risen 21% in the past three months, as has the S&P 500

SPX, + 0.11%

has increased by 10%.

,

