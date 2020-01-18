advertisement

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath instructed the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to install a safety net or safety grid along the two bridges over the Netravathi in Jeppinamogaru on Saturday. The MLA also instructed MUDA to mount CCTV cameras on the bridges.

The demand for the same grew after businessman V.G. Siddharatha jumped into the river from the bridge. After the same last year, even more such incidents were reported in the same place.

At a MUDA meeting, Mr. Kamath asked his commissioner to prepare an action plan for installing the measures and get them approved in next month’s authority meeting.

The MLA also instructed MUDA to develop the park at Valencia Junction.

Sindhu B. Rupesh, vice-commissioner, Ivan D’Souza, MLC, and Srikanth Rao, commissioner, MUDA, and Shanady Ajith Kumar Hegde, commissioner, Mangaluru City Corporation were present.

