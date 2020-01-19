Inside Ministry's new photo album with Al Jourgensen - Kerrang!

advertisement

Few bands have had such a legendary visual career as industrial pioneer Ministry. Starting out as a synth pop group in the late ’80s, the band took a left turn to the mechanized highway of industrial, merging mechanized beats and rising distortion with thrash metal riffs until they became the meanest beast on the road. With the sound of the band, their imagery grew, moving over time from the shadowy lo-fi aesthetic of gothic to the raw, psychologically charged symbolism of the 90s and finally champion in the darkness of the mature industrial scene.

Last month the band released a huge new photo album, entitled Prescripture: A Visual History, which collects images from the band’s extensive, insane and sometimes mind-expanding career. To better understand the photos in the book, we asked front man Al Jourgensen to tell us the stories behind a handful of his favorite photos in it. This is what he told us …

“There is always room for Jello. This was during the Bush eras that you can see on my shirt and Jello (Biafra) also wears a kind of anti-war feeling. And I believe this was the night he was an American flag on stage burned and ran out the back door and I was arrested. He has always been my political comrade in arms. “

advertisement

“This seems to be during the Lollapalooza era and the photo is always nostalgic for me. I love seeing Mikey (Scaccia) and me in our heydey, he was my best friend and right hand. “

READ THIS: “I would shoot heroin, smoke crack, take methadone … and I still managed to make some good records”

“Around this time I had free time and I traveled with Anthrax on their tour. This photo was taken at the Universal Amphitheater in Los Angeles in “92. They added thieves to their encore and I would go on stage with them, which was great fun. “

“We spent three days in a studio in Lawrence, Kansas with William Burroughs and interacted with him and really got to know him. It was great to see how he read parts of his book Nova Express, which we used for the remix on the B-Side of Just One Fix. “

“The entire European tour was pretty cool. In Norway I remember that the amphitheater where we played was beautiful, it was an outdoor location built into the mountain like Red Rocks in Colorado, surrounded by fjords and a gondola trailer. “

“The Reload video – I had to shave my chest and legs and try to fit in this belt to look like Jackie O. We filmed in the center of LA and the streets were closed and for all these crowd shots they had children who in the area and gave them as $ 10 each to go crazy when the cars passed. It was the same team – Jeff Kinart and Doug Freel – who made the Fix film. I just remember that I had a problem with the belt and said NO to shave my mustache – I pulled the line. “

READ THIS: 8 albums in which bands have totally changed their perspective

“It was (recording engineer) Justin Leeah’s first time that he worked with me at Sonic Ranch in El Paso, Texas, and we had spent nearly 72 hours at the moment. If you look at his face, he looks like a hostage. Such as the Peloton commercial. I would not let him leave, we spent hours setting the frequency of the kick drum. “

“RIot Fest Chicago in 2017 was a memorable performance, my home base and Nine Inch Nails played right after our set. But it is also a photo that shows how much I love to play with Sin Quirin in this band. “

“I think people sometimes forget that I have done 70% of the guitar work on all of the Ministry’s albums. I love playing with these guys – Sin Quirin and Cesar Soto – and they get all the praise they should do because they have to be better players than me. But it’s strange that everyone sees me as a singer; I hate lead singers! “

“After about a 10-year argument over many different shit, this was the night () (Revolting Cocks frontman) Chris Connelly and I buried the hatchet on stage on the Riviera in Chicago. We realized that we are not the Hatfields and McCoys, we are so much more alike than on so many levels. It was so nice to see him, it was 15 years ago. We are ready and since then all things are groovy. “

“Performing Halloween again (Every Day Is) was a cathartic. Dave Navarro and Dan Cleary were the ones who rotated me in it, but it actually brought me joy. It was like a Marie Kondo moment, I didn’t have to throw this away. “

Prescription from the Ministry: A visual history can now be purchased.

READ THIS: Ministry, Carpenter Brut and Alien Weaponry are weird in New York

read more

advertisement