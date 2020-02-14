Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton RadarOnline.com can show that time is different because they occur in different states at the same time – and sources predict that this will lead to tension.

“This is the first significant time in years, if any, and Blake is falling to pieces without Gwen by his side,” said an insider.

43-year-old Shelton is currently traveling the country on his “Friends and Heroes” tour, while 50-year-old Stefani has performed in her “Just a Girl” residence in Las Vegas.

“They swear it is something that will bring them closer, but Blake is already having trouble thinking about guys crawling all over Gwen when she does sexy shows in Vegas,” the source said.

As Radar previously reported, Shelton and Stefani became a couple not long after he announced his separation from Miranda Lambert in July 2015, she applied for a divorce from Gavin Rossdale the following month. They made their official debut as a couple on the red carpet at the after party of the Vanity Fair Oscar in February 2016.

The couple’s relationship has evolved over the years.

“The dynamic between them really changes because she was the addict, now he is the lost soul who needs to know where she is every second of the day,” said the source.

“To be honest, Gwen is looking forward to a little break,” added the source. “She looks sexy than ever before and wants to spend some fun evenings with the girls.”