SIMILAR POSTS

Netflix has apparently had enough of insatiable and has canceled the comedy led by Debby Ryan after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

Insatiable, which lost its second – and now last – season in October 2019, Ryan played as Patty Bladell, a newly-hired high school student who seeks revenge on her former bullies by becoming a pageant queen.

The dark comedy also played Dallas Roberts (The Good Woman) as Bob Armstrong Jr., Christopher Gorham (Covert Affairs) as Bob Barnard, Sarah Colonna (Shameless) as Angie Bladell, Erinn Westbrook (Clumsy) as Magnolia Barnard, Kimmy Shields (Big ) Little Lies) as Nonnie Thompson, Michael Provost (All Rise) as Brick Armstrong, Irene Choi (Community) as Dixie Sinclair, Arden Myrin (Mad TV) as Regina Sinclair and Alyssa Milano (Charmed) as Coralee Huggins-Armstrong.

Despite the lively first season of Insatiable, which was largely triggered by an online backlash against the show because it was fat phobic, the second episode came and went with barely a glance. So it wasn’t a big surprise when Milano earlier this month told its 3.6 million Twitter followers that the show had been canceled:

Unfortunately we will not be coming back.

– Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano), February 4, 2020

TVLine’s Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Insatiable’s cancellation. Are you disappointed with the abrupt end of the show? Write a comment below with your thoughts.