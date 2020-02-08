Encender-2020, the state project competition and technical festival for polytechnic students, started on Friday at the Government Polytechnic College (GPTC) in Meenangadi in the district. The four-day program is organized jointly by the State Institute for Technical Teacher Education and Research and the GPTC.

Athul Krishna and K.J. Dinesh, an electrical engineering student in the sixth semester of the GPTC, has released the prototype of a robot for rescuing children from boreholes in connection with increasingly common borehole deaths and inadequate rescue measures in most countries. They said the robot could save the captured child regardless of the depth of the well.

Polymer Science students from Government Polytechnic College, Kottayam, presented a model explaining how the natural composite can solve frets that have failed. The failure of a covenant is a major threat to farmers in Kuttanad, and conventional or specific covenants have proven ineffective. However, bundles made with the natural composite material could prevent bundles from failing.

Apart from these, as many as 52 engineering projects such as drone delivery system, robot fire department, intelligent vehicle display, drone fire extinguisher, real-time landslide detection and alarm system, automatic delivery system, gas leak detection and alarm system, fan speed control based on the current room temperature Also on display are a robotic tractor, a chair with a stretcher and heel, an air purifier for the city, a candle power bank for charging the mobile phone, an elevator for the physically challenged, and a portable multipurpose table. Competitions in various industries such as mechanical engineering, electronics, electrical engineering, civil engineering, polymer science and computer science are held at the festival. Cash prizes and souvenirs will be distributed to the winners, said M. Aneesh, Principal, GPTC. The program ends on Saturday.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.

,