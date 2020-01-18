InMe - Jumpstart Hope - Kerrang!

advertisement

When the clock struck New Year’s Eve, InMe began their fourth decade of active duty. The Essex quintet may no longer interfere with the charts with the same regularity that they once did, but, as seen on this seventh album, their lifetime is not without purpose.

Passionate but never naive, on songs like the jagged Blood Orange Lake and the beautifully spacious The Leopard, the batting average is comfortingly high. But if InMe has a mistake, it tends to try to fold too many styles into one album: one moment acoustic, another with reefs, irritating screamo elements elsewhere.

The end result means that Jumpstart Hope has an incoherent feeling that the album yields slightly less than the sum of its parts. But when it flies – just like the beautifully arranged Clear History and the tight For Something To Happen – the authors remain a band with something to say and the gift to say well.

Judgment: 3/5

