Injured Greg Cunningham ends Blackburn loan deal to return to Cardiff

Greg Cunningham returned to parent club Cardiff after his loan period with Blackburn was interrupted by an injury.

The Republic of Ireland signed a seasonal loan for Rovers in August and then made 10 appearances for the Sky Bet Championship outfit.

However, the left back got a torn front cruciate ligament in his knee against QPR in October and both teams have agreed to continue his rehabilitation in South Wales.

Blackburn wrote on Twitter: “The best, Greg Cunningham.

“Robbers can confirm that defender Greg Cunningham has returned to parent club Cardiff City to continue his rehabilitation after an ACL injury.”

Cunningham, who has four international caps, is a doubt for Euro 2020 if Ireland qualifies for this summer’s tournament.

