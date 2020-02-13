Devin Booker # 1 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game against the Boston Celtics at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on November 18, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo the user agrees to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement (photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images).

Point Guard Damian Lillard suffered a groin injury in the last game of the Portland Trail Blazers before the NBA All-Star break.

The guard should not only play in the all-star game, but also in the 3-point competition.

Now injured, Lillard’s chances of reaching the hardwood in Chicago seem slim.

He said that himself after the game. According to Yahoo! Chris Haynes of Sports, Lillard, will spend the all-star weekend recovering to better prepare for a playoff push in the second half.

Lillard even went a step further and not only said that he couldn’t play, but also provided a name for the player that should be considered his replacement.

This player? Devin Booker guards none other than Phoenix Suns.

Damian Lillard injured himself on the groin in the last minutes of the Blazer’s defeat against the Grizzlies on Wednesday. Lillard decided to put his health first and confirmed in the dressing room after the game that he would not be participating in the All Star game or the 3pt competition. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/PNOTtXoMbG

“Hopefully someone who should have been there, didn’t make it. Unfortunately, I had to be the fall guy. Hopefully Devin Booker or someone will get the place,” Lillard told reporters.

Although nothing is set in stone – nobody was officially designated Lillard’s replacement until Wednesday evening – there would be another attempt for Booker to make the all-star game that many felt insulted.

You won’t find many who have a better reason to go to Chicago than Booker.

When Booker came on Wednesday, he averaged 26.4 points (10th in the NBA), 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 35.8 minutes per game. He also shoots 55.9% from the field, a career high, and 36.1% from a distance.

In the team’s last game before the All-Star break, Booker made eight of his 22 shots for 27 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

What about Booker’s thoughts on the subject?

“I probably need to talk to my family a bit (I would accept it),” Booker told Fox Sports Arizona after the Suns’ 112-106 victory over the Golden State Warriors. “But at the moment I want to contact Dame and make sure he is healthy and that his injury is not that serious. I am concerned about that right now.”

Another name that comes out as a potential replacement is Ja Morant, the security guard at Memphis Grizzlies.

However, Morant does not advertise the spot.

“I can only control what I can, I have nothing to do with it, I don’t know how they do it,” Morant told reporters when asked if Lillard’s ASG spot could be won. “I just stay focused and whatever happens just happens.”

