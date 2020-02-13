Damian Lillard (photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images) and Devin Booker (photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Point Guard Damian Lillard suffered a groin injury in the last game of the Portland Trail Blazers before the NBA All-Star break.

The guard should not only play in the all-star game, but also in the 3-point competition.

Now injured, Lillard’s chances of reaching the hardwood in Chicago seem slim.

He said that himself after the game. According to Yahoo! Chris Haynes of Sports, Lillard, will spend the all-star weekend recovering to better prepare for a playoff push in the second half.

Lillard even went a step further and not only said that he couldn’t play, but also provided a name for the player that should be considered his replacement.

This player? Devin Booker guards none other than Phoenix Suns.

“Hopefully someone who should have been there, didn’t make it. Unfortunately, I had to be the fall guy. Hopefully Devin Booker or someone will get the place,” Lillard told reporters.

Although nothing is set in stone – nobody was officially designated Lillard’s replacement until Wednesday evening – there would be another attempt for Booker to make the all-star game that many felt insulted.

“He’s a good man, pretty astute, I always liked him,” head coach Monty Williams told reporters when he heard about Lillard’s proposal. “Since I met him in Chicago in the preliminary draft, I thought this guy would follow any advice he gave me. Damian Lillard, good guy.

“It is well documented what we think of Devin, but it is also well documented what he did to deserve the opportunity to represent the Suns in the All Star game.” If you put up such numbers, you play almost 30 games with Deandre (Ayton), you have a team and we won 22 games before the all-star break. It says a lot about his commitment to the program, his craft, and what he did on the floor. … what he did speaks for itself … when the players realize that, it’s huge. “

You won’t find many who have a better reason to go to Chicago than Booker.

When Booker came on Wednesday, he averaged 26.4 points (10th in the NBA), 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 35.8 minutes per game. He also shoots 55.9% from the field, a career high, and 36.1% from a distance.

In the team’s last game before the All-Star break, Booker made eight of his 22 shots for 27 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

What about Booker’s thoughts on the subject?

“It means a lot, I’ve always said that respect for my colleagues is my primary focus and goal in this NBA,” Booker told reporters in the locker room after the game. “But at the same time we will cross this bridge when we get there. I don’t know the criteria and I don’t know what happens next. I think we’ll wait and see.

“I need to talk to my family a bit, I probably think (I would accept),” added Booker when he spoke to Fox Sports Arizona. “But at the moment I want to contact Dame and make sure he is healthy and that his injury is not that serious. I am concerned about that right now.”

Lillard wasn’t the only thinking booker either, as both Trae Young and Jamal Crawford added their two cents to the conversation.

