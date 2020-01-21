advertisement

Every day it becomes clearer to me that the recipe for success in Nigeria today is to be ‘crazy’. Routine is boring; one should add some dose of craziness to his routine to get what one wants.

Last month a friend of mine had a problem with his bank account. He had purchased an item from a merchant and made the payment through an online transfer. The 6-digit figure was debited from his account, but the trader’s account was not credited. My friend took the usual way of filing a complaint with his bank, filling in the forms and waiting 7 working days for the money to be refunded. 7 days changed to two weeks and then one month without the reversal taking place. Every time he went to the bank, he was told to be patient.

He was fed up and stormed the couch one morning. He pulled off his shirt in the bank hall and screamed with the top of his voice, threatening to beat up any staff and cause chaos in the bank if his money wasn’t returned to him. The bank manager ran out of his office and looked after him. That day the money was reversed. What my friend spent four weeks waiting for happened in an hour just because he was acting crazy for a few minutes. If he had kept his mouth shut, he will probably still fill in forms at the bank today.

Nigeria is a traditionally conservative African society with norms and socially acceptable norms of conduct. At the start of the millennium, some Nigerians decided to break the norm and act differently – in a crazy way. This brought a lot of attention to them and made them stand out. They benefited from the attention and benefited from it. Some actors and musicians fit into this category. Charly Boy and Denrele Edun, for example, aroused the interest and attention of Nigerians with their weird dressing and eccentric behavior.

If you were born in the 70s, 80s and early 90s, you were probably raised by strict parents with an almost fanatic religious background. You grew up with a legion of rules and lots of do’s and don’s. These rules have influenced and shaped your behavior so strongly that when you see some of the crazy things that people were born in the 2000s, you feel furious and wonder what the hell is going on in the world. The reality is that people are fascinated by madness. People who are different, people who create their reality and live their life according to their conditions, are attractive and we secretly want us to be like them.

Bobrisky came to our social media awareness, for example, with a brand of madness; exploit our fascination and become a celebrity.

The new batch of musicians all make use of our fascination for madness to ‘blow’. It is now a competition about who can be “crazier”. The singer Naira Marley has cashed in on this with his Marlian movement – raising an army of “rebels and nuisance” and laughing at the bank for its efforts. CeeCee and Tacha of the Big Brother Naija fame used eccentric behavior to get in the spotlight.

The religious sector is no exception; the crazier you are as a religious leader, the more audiences you attract. There is currently a new child in the Southeast who makes waves, pulls various stunts into his church and gets people talking about him.

Our politicians follow the example by performing various political stunts to win elections and get political appointments. Recently, the court seems to have entered the battle by making judgments that make us in shock.

Comedians and marketers on Instagram show how crazy they can be with their skits and we do all their content. On social media, the level of your madness determines the level of followers. This has led to a lot of nudity and influence on messages and activities.

So for you – the cool-headed professional who is looking forward to getting to Nigeria, doing crazy crazy sounds strange and far-fetched, but if you think about it for a while, you’ll realize that ‘crazy’ is indeed the new cool. You can do crazy by adding herbs and innovation to your activities and promotions. You can be crazy without violating ethics, norms and values. You can do something exceptional within the limits of the law. This year you can make / move that crazy career switch.

So let’s be crazy in 2020. My first madhouse is to grab the sacrificial basket in the church this Sunday and run away with it. 😂 Wish me luck.

