There’s no better Valentine’s Day gift than a box of chocolates – unless it’s a roundup of new country songs! Read on to hear the latest from your favorite stars.

Ingrid Andress, “Life of the Party”:

Ingrid Andress celebrates with the pain in her new song “Life of the Party”, a piano-driven, pop-inflected anthem about putting on a smiling face so as not to be alone with her heartache.

“You know that I love a good party and a sad song. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, here is ‘Life of the Party’, a sad party anthem that I brought you. You’re welcome,” Andress joked on Instagram when she did Song released. The song comes from her recently announced debut album Lady Like, which is due to be released on March 27th. – CL

Randall King, “She went”:

Randall King’s “She Gone” is a boot stomping song filled with attitude and traditional country music alike. In “She Gone” King explains all the details of how to wake up and peel his wife out of the driveway and leave him in the dust.

Everything happened so quickly that he sings: “Should have seen the bright red farewell lipstick on the wall / Should have saved me from hell if I hadn’t fallen at all / It’s almost as if she had the whole thing Scheduled time / She came, she loved / She started in a hurry … “If things weren’t bad enough, King reveals that when his wife left, she even picked up his dog on the way out. – CC

Dylan Scott, “Nobody”:

Dylan Scott is confident that he can love his wife exactly in his song “Nobody”. Although almost everyone always checks their partner and tries to catch them, Scott knows that he has everything under control.

“Girl, nobody, nobody, nobody will love you like me / yes, nobody, nobody, nobody will love you like I do,” Scott sings out his intentions. “Imma loves you until the good lord for me and come back / yes, nobody, nobody, nobody will love you as I do. ” – CC

Hailey Whitters, “Happy People”:

Singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters will release her full-length album The Dream on February 28th. Before the album’s release, Whitters shared “Happy People”.

The song, written by Whitters and Lori McKenna, praises real happy people and the virtuous qualities that go with them. “Happy people don’t cheat / Happy people don’t lie / You don’t judge or hold resentment / You don’t criticize,” she sings. “Happy people don’t hate / Happy people don’t steal / Because all the pain is certainly not worth the guilt they would feel …”

If “Happy People” sounds familiar, it is because the track was originally recorded by Little Big Town in 2017. – CC

Logan Ledger, “(I’ll get over it) One day”:

Before Logan Ledger dropped his self-titled debut album in April, he shared the sixth title of the project “(I’m Gonna Get Over This) Some Day”. The song is a mid-tempo meditation about trying – and not quite successfully – to be happy. He illuminates the classic country roots and psychedelic influences that can be seen in Ledger’s new project T Bone Burnett.

“I always believed that in order to create something new on purpose, you have to dive into the past and work within the tradition,” Ledger explains the project. “This recording is the manifestation of so many of my life dreams about music.” – CL

Jon Langston, “Drinks”:

Jon Langston wallows with heartache in his atmospheric new “Drinks”, a song the singer wrote together with Jared Mullins and Matt Alderman. Although the studio version of the song is brand new, Langston says that “Drinks” has already been tested on the street.

“I have long wanted this song to come out,” he says in a press release. “We played it live last year and the fans are ready for it too! I am very happy that the world hears this piece.”

Langston will have ample opportunity to further mix the song into his live sets: he will be with Morgan Wallen on his upcoming Whiskey Glasses Roadshow Tour. – CL

The Panhandlers, “Cactus Flower”:

The Texas super group The Panhandlers originally planned to release a cover album, but Billboard reports that their project quickly took on a life of its own. Her newest song, “Cactus Flower”, started with a “Ladyfinger Cactus”.

“I didn’t even know what that was,” explains bandmate Cleto Cordero. “So I decided to write one called ‘Cactus Flower’ and show it to Josh (Abbott, who sent the request).

“Two years later, I threw songs out (for the panhandlers) and pulled them out and said, ‘Man, this really is West Texas-y. I think it might work. I and (Abbott) sat in the bunkers, where we recorded and finished, which was really cool since it helped me start it. “- CL

Rachel Reinert, “A Kind of Angel”:

Rachel Reinert celebrates Valentine’s Day, her dreamy and danceable new love ode “Some kind of angel”. Per People’s inspiration behind Reinert’s new melody is her husband Caleb Crosby, whom she married after five years together in August 2019.

“‘Some Kind of Angel’ is the first song I’ve ever written about my current husband Caleb,” explains Reinert. “I wrote the song long before we got married to Autumn McEntire and my producer Davis Naish. The whole mood and feeling capture his essence perfectly. It is so light and was there for me in difficult times. I really do see it than my angel. “- CL

Lewis Brice, “It’s You (I’m Looking For)”:

Along with Ben Simonetti and Niko Moon, Lewis Brice wrote the perfect song to express your love for those who matter most. “It is you” is a sweet, slow jam with the persistent message not to believe that you will ever find “your person” – when she is suddenly there.

“It’s basically just a really poetic love song and I’m really proud of what Ben, Niko and I wrote,” said Brice in a press release about the track. – CC

Christian Lopez, “Sip from me”:

Christian Lopez left Nashville and found new inspiration on the West Coast for his next songs, including the brand new single “Sip of Mine”. The singer tells Billboard that he wrote the melody while traveling back and forth from Beverly Hills to Revolver Studios, where he recorded new music. Admittedly, it was a time of uncertainty for Lopez, who had just cut ties with his Nashville team to find a fresh start in LA.

“Around the time I started feeling uncomfortable about the future when I had trouble visualizing it, I opened my eyes to the real point of why we’re here at all. To trust ourselves, give everything we have, and most of all – enjoy it, “he explains. – CL

Emily Hackett, “Hangover and Heartache”:

In “Hangovers and Heartbreak”, her latest release, Emily Hackett reflects the kind of love that keeps pulling you back – even after she burns you. In a press release, the singer says she originally planned to put the song on her last record. However, something about the melody felt like it was part of another chapter.

“We actually prepared it for the last album, but we felt it didn’t really fit the other songs,” explains Hackett. “I always knew I didn’t want to publish it long after, but Valentine’s Day just seemed appropriate for all of my V-Day haters out there. Hangovers and heartaches really make you feel the same, but somehow we keep coming back for more to find out. “- CL

Johnny McGuire, “I can’t even”:

Johnny McGuire makes his solo radio debut with his new, heartbreaking slow jam “I Can’t Even”. (The song) seemed like a natural choice for my solo debut. It’s one that embodies the music style and lyrics that influenced my musical journey, like Tom Petty’s “Don’t Come Here Again” or a little Bon Jovi that adapts to contemporary country, “McGuire said in a press release.

He went on to mean “I can’t even”. “It’s also about the shared feeling of heartache – the moment we all experienced when you don’t think you can go on.” We can all look back and remember that feeling. Fortunately, we also remember that when one door is closed, another opens. “” I can’t even “was written by Hardy, Mark Holman and James McNair. – CC

Russell Dickerson, “I Love You As Before”:

Russell Dickerson takes a step in a different direction with the release of “Love You Like I Used To”. “The beginning of this song is intentionally different from me,” says Dickerson in a press release.

He continues with the song: “It makes you think it’s a breakup song, but it’s really a prelude to how great love develops and gets better over time. Like all of my songs, I lived it. I started seeing my wife 10 years ago and it’s true – I don’t love her the way I used to and I think a lot of people will be able to refer to this song. It is a very special song that I am proud of! “

“Love You Like I Used To” is the first title Dickerson has shared in full length from his upcoming album. – CC

Fairground Saints, “Anchor Below”:

Fairground Saints spotlight dreamy instrumentals and ethereal, lonely three-part vocal harmony in their new single “Anchor Below”. In a press release, the band explains that the song is an ode to finding the ultimate partnership, even if life sometimes leads you in opposite directions.

“‘Anchor Below’ is a song about the missing of someone you love very much and the pain of not knowing when you will see him again. It is about the inevitable storms that we all face on the path of life and the promise that we will love will always be the anchor that keeps the ship stable, “Mason Van Valin explains to the group. – CL

Brennley Brown, “Another Hallelujah”:

Brennley Brown uses an impressive inner strength of “One More Hallelujah”, a song that brings a message of hope and empowerment to those who fight. “The moment I heard ‘One More Hallelujah’, I knew right away that it was a message that I wanted to share through my music,” said Brown Wide Open Country.

“With a strong faith and deep roots in the country and the gospel, I felt that this song would connect these things so perfectly,” she added. “But most importantly, I hope and pray that the true message of this song will reach everyone who hears it. May it bring delay and restoration and hope to all who hear it.” – CL

Ross Ellis, “At home for me”:

Singer-songwriter and popular Nashville employee Ross Ellis meditates in his latest song “Home to Me” on the importance of home. Although Ellis may have followed big city dreams at a young age, the lyrics of the melody reflect how he now only wants to return to the rural hometown where he grew up.

“Everything is at home for me. It is who I was and who I am,” Ellis said in a press release. “But like many children, I couldn’t wait to leave my home. I wanted to chase my dreams and see the world. It’s funny how often time and distance yearn for home. The place I dreamed of, him leave. ” is now the inspiration for so much of my music. “- CL

Travis Denning, “Abby”:

“After a Few” hitmaker Travis Denning returns with a Valentine’s Day kiss that is about giving up a bad relationship in favor of “Any Body But You” or “Abby”.

Denning didn’t write the song – Ashley Gorley, Matt Jenkins, and Chase McGill – but “Abby” nailed the sly pun and mischievous sparkle that the singer nailed to his early hit “David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs”. In fact, when he heard the song, he knew he wanted to cut it.

“Because my immediate reaction was: ‘Man, I wish I had written that,'” Denning continues. “I have a feeling that anyone who has been through a separation can relate to it in any way and wish they had an answer as bold as ‘Any Body But You’.” – CL

Puss N Boots, “Sister”:

Supergroup Puss N Boots have deleted the grubby, seductive title track from their new album Sister. The three bandmates – Norah Jones, Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper – co-wrote the track, which contains jazz lead vocals by Dobson and close harmonies of their two artist colleagues. Sister fell on Valentine’s Day. – CL