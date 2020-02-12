Next TV’s Keshet subsidiary offered high-tech companies a 30,000 shekel package ($ 8,800) that included flattering coverage of a technology show without telling viewers that the show contained advertising content.

TV coverage is a spin-off of commercial content on Keshet’s Mako website, which is planning a special project with “High Tech Tech Knowing in 2020”.

The project, which is slated to run on Mako’s technology department at Nexter, contains flattering articles accompanied by images of the company’s executives. The website states that the articles are commercial content.

Mako approached high-tech companies with the proposal to participate in the commercial project for a fee of 15,000 shekels. They were given the option of an “enhanced” package that included a television feature on Next, although the deal states that Next content is subject to editorial considerations. This seems to reduce the value of the advertising measure from the company’s perspective.

Next is a new evening program, moderated by experienced Israeli journalist Dror Globerman, that focuses on innovation and high-tech.

Unlike the Keshet Sponsored Content Disclosure Policy, Next does not specify when companies pay for items.

This is not the first time that Next has implemented commercial content without disclosing it. Last week, an in-depth interview was conducted with crowel sourcing company Pipelbiz VP Marketing Mor Yogev without knowing that the company appeared to have paid for it or that Keshet had an interest in Pipelbiz.

Keshet said on behalf of himself and Gluberman: “Next is not a news program, but a magazine that focuses on innovation. The Pipelbiz matter is being reviewed. ”