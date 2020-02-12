A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described a recovery in industrial production as one of the “green shoots” of the economy, government data showed that industrial production contracted again in December 2019, despite retail inflation rising to almost a six-year high of 7.59%.

This is the highest inflation rate since the NDA took office in May 2014.

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO), the industrial production index (IIP) recorded a negative growth of 0.3% in December compared to the same month in the previous year. The IIP had seen positive growth of 1.8% in November after three consecutive months of contraction. The decline in IIP was largely due to a 1.2% drop in manufacturing. In fact, 16 out of 23 manufacturing groups in manufacturing saw negative growth. Capital goods declined by 18.2% year over year.

The electricity sector also shrank slightly. The mining sector, on the other hand, grew by 5.4%.

Data from the NSO Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed that retail inflation rose from 7.35% in December 2019 to 7.59% in January 2020, mainly due to more expensive groceries.

The last time the inflation rate was higher than in May 2014 when retail inflation was 8.33%.

Food inflation lower

Food inflation was 13.63% in January 2020, slightly below the previous month’s 14.19%.

Vegetables remained expensive and, despite the recovery in onion prices, had an inflation rate of 50%. The high protein prices – legumes, meat, fish and eggs – also contributed to high food inflation. This is the fourth consecutive month that retail inflation has exceeded the Reserve Bank of India’s mid-term target of 4%.

