Industries that choose artificial intelligence will take thousands of people out of work, journalist P. Sainath said here on Friday.

Large companies fired employees to make more profit for investors, he said.

Mr. Sainath spoke on the first day of the two-day “Media Manthan 2020”, an inter-collegial media festival organized by the Postgraduate Department for Journalism and Mass Communication at St. Aloysius College. He said that the agricultural crisis is no longer about losing productivity, employment or suicide from farmers. It was a social crisis.

Ban on cow slaughter

In a commentary on unilateral measures such as the ban on cow slaughter, he explained how the ban on cow slaughtering had an adverse effect on many industries due to its interdependency.

“As Muslims slaughtering cows became helpless, the cattle traders, most of whom came from other backward caste, lost their revenue when cattle prices collapsed. An important industry like the Kolhapur sandal industry in Maharashtra went bankrupt as a result of the ban on cow slaughter in Maharashtra. Policy makers had no idea how rural industries were connected, ”he said.

Mr. Sainath said that the many guidelines adopted in the 1990s made India unusually unequal.

Regarding Dr. B. R. Ambedkar had said to the Constituent Assembly when the draft constitution was handed over: “Ambedkar had warned of the weakness of Indian democracy that freedom without equality allowed a few to dominate the crowd. Freedom, equality and fraternity have to be held together because we cannot have one without the other. ”

He said that the country is facing a crisis in many areas, such as agriculture, education, business and job creation.

The Rector of the St. Aloysius Institutions Dionysius Vaz, Director of the Praveen Martis College, was present, the department said.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include:

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile-friendly version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Switch between articles smoothly as our pages load immediately.

dashboard

A one-stop shop to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for messages.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad, and print mobile applications. Our plans improve your reading experience.