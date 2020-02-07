Advertisement

Donald Trump made restoration of jobs in the goods-producing industry a key theme in his presidential campaign in 2016.

He fought in the most affected factories, mines, and lumberjack towns in the Midwest and South. He promised that he would bring mining and factory jobs back from Mexico and China.

And he boasted of the blue collar boom in his speech on the state of the Union earlier this week.

Countless manufacturing jobs in Pennsylvania have moved to Mexico and other countries. That will end if I win!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump), August 2, 2016

In 2017 and 2018, the economy did what he promised for a while. Employment in the construction, mining, logging and manufacturing industries increased significantly in his first two years in office, according to figures released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Some worker jobs came back, but not nearly as many as had been lost.

And then, crippled by Trump’s trade war and the slump in corporate investment, employment growth in these sectors has slowed to a minimum over the past year. In the meantime, employment growth has actually increased in the service sector, particularly in healthcare and professional and technical services.

In mid-2018, 30% of all new jobs created by private companies were in the goods-producing industry, although these industries account for just over 16% of total private jobs.

But now the goods producing industries create only 7% of the new jobs.

In 2019, only 5,000 jobs were created on average per month in the manufacturing industry after an average growth of 22,000 in 2018. The number of new mining jobs decreased by 3,000 per month in 2019 after rising by 4,000 in 2019.

With slower employment growth came slower wage growth. Weekly wages in manufacturing and in non-regulatory professions in these industries rose just 1% last year, well behind the increase in the cost of living. In the good times of 2017 and 2018, paychecks grew a healthy 4%.

In the key battlefield states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, where Trump won the 2016 elections, very few of the lost jobs in manufacturing were restored. Manufacturing employment declined in all three states in 2019.

• In Pennsylvania, 306,000 factory jobs were lost between 2000 and 2016. 5,000 jobs have returned since the election.

• In Michigan, 275,000 factory jobs were lost between 2000 and 2016. 17,000 have returned since the election.

• In Wisconsin, 120,000 factory jobs were lost between 2000 and 2016, but only 9,000 have returned.

The government hopes that the new North American trade agreement will increase automotive employment by 76,000 over five years, but external experts say the deal’s employment effects will be modest.

Attitudes in the goods manufacturing industry are now not much stronger than in 2016 when Trump complained about how terrible it was. This is a number to look at until November.

Rex Nutting is a MarketWatch columnist.

