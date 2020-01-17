India's ODI series after 36 runs against Australia | National sport

advertisement

RAJKOT, India (AP) – India matched the series with a match after winning 36 runs against Australia in Friday’s second one-day international match.

India was first bred to bat, reaching 340-6, with Shikhar Dhawan (96), Lokesh Rahul (80) and Captain Virat Kohli (78) half a century behind.

Australia was just before the five ball chase was over. Steve Smith led at 98 and Marnus Labuschagne added 46. They shared 96 runs for the third wicket, but were past the 38th.

Mohammed Shami finished 3-77 while Navdeep Saini and Ravindra Jadeja each took two gates.

The series decision maker is in Bengaluru on Sunday.

