advertisement

Shri Vachani has very actively promoted electronics and IT exports from India to the UAE.



Export Promotion Board for electronics and computer software (ESC), is India’s top trade promotion organization with the mandate to promote Indian electronics, telecom and IT exports to global markets.

advertisement

The development that India has achieved since independence is multifaceted. Some of them are tangible and others elusive. Spreading literacy, bringing more and more people into the mainstream, building strong democratic institutions, etc. are some of the factors that cannot be measured quantitatively; but the impact of these inclusive measures is widely felt. Moreover, they are the main pillars that will unleash a sustainable growth path for the future development of India.

When it becomes economic growth, which can be measured quantitatively, the growth incentives in India are the services sector, infrastructure, production and technological progress. If we take the GDP growth of the last 10 years, India is in second place after China in the world that takes the order of growth.

ESC has its representative office in Dubai to serve the Middle East region, represented by Shri Kamal Vachani. With the help of Shri Kamal Vachani, Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) is organizing India’s participation in major events such as Gitex in Dubai and Comex in Oman. ESC members use the services of the ESC regional office in Dubai to improve their exports to the Middle East region. Shri Kamal Vachani represents Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) as Hon. Regional Director in the Middle East.

Since the establishment of the regional representation in 1999 under the leadership of Shri Kamal Vachani as their representative for the UAE and the Middle East, Shri Vachani has been very actively promoting electronics and IT exports from India and since then exports to the Middle East increased particularly to the UAE.

The development of telecom and software, which has promoted growth in the services sector, deserves special mention. Now India is ranked among five top countries in the world in terms of development pace with a GDP of nearly $ 2.7 trillion. The country’s goal is to reach $ 5 trillion in the conceivable future to further improve the economic ranking between countries. It is by no means a minor achievement. It is encouraging to note that the service sector of India, which contributes more than 50% of GDP and employs 24% of the Indian workforce, will be a major driver of growth in the future. Equally important is India’s focus on facilitating technology to trigger the proliferation of innovations and discoveries. Digital infrastructure built across the country, increasing penetration of internet and app-based technologies, especially in rural areas, focus on R&D, etc. Are indicators of India’s move to consolidate growth.

What this has achieved in the digital field will also be repeated in industry and agriculture. Premier’s Make in India, designed to promote production in the country, is bearing fruit. Many major international companies are relocating their activities to India after ending their activities in China in the aftermath of the ongoing trade war.

Experts predict that even after the possible amicable solution to the trade war, relocation of investments from China will become a reality and that neighboring India will be a major beneficiary in the process. The progress that India would make in the infrastructure sector, such as aviation, energy, roads and highways, railways, ports and shipping, will be considerable, under the influence of targeted government attention.

Application of IT tools causes significant changes in the Indian agricultural sector. Concepts such as precision farming, greenhouse horticulture, etc. Attract in India, which is also the largest producer of milk and the second largest producer of legumes.

Nevertheless, it is good to say that the young Indian democracy (compared to the US and the UK) has to go a long way to catch up with the growth potential. Our pragmatic policy would help us achieve higher growth and more inclusiveness in the coming years.

advertisement