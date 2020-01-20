Indian woman catches a mysterious SARS-like virus - News

advertisement

India issued a recommendation to its nationals traveling to China on Friday.



A 45-year-old Indian woman has become the first foreigner in China to have contracted a mysterious virus, suspected of being the SARS-like corona virus.

In 2002-2003, the SARS corona virus killed around 650 people in China and Hong Kong. This time a new virus strain with 62 cases has been reported in Wuhan and two in Shenzhen so far. 19 patients have already been healed and discharged, according to the Chinese media.

Official sources in Beijing said the patient, Preeti Maheshwari, a school teacher at an international school, is undergoing treatment for the new type of pneumonia outbreak that has spread to two major cities in China – Wuhan and Shenzen. She has had a respirator in intensive care.

Maheshwari was admitted to a local hospital after she became seriously ill last Friday. Her husband, a businessman from Delhi, can visit her daily.

After a second death as a result of the outbreak of the virus in Wuhan, India issued an advice on Friday to its nationals traveling to China. More than 500 Indian medical students are studying in Wuhan.

