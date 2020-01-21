Indian wins $ 1 million at Dubai Duty Raffle - News

advertisement

Mohammed had bought five tickets for this series.



An Indian and a Jordanian each got $ 1 million richer on Tuesday after winning the Dubai Duty Free lottery.

Mohammed AK, a 51-year-old Indian citizen based in Abu Dhabi, won $ 1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 321 with ticket number 3644. AK, a UAE resident for more than 20 years, works as a technical manager for a construction firm.

An old participant in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire since Series 32, A.K. bought five tickets, including one online for this series and was pleased that he finally won.

“Dubai Duty Free does a great job of making at least two millionaires every month. What a great promotion! Thanks to the entire Dubai Duty Free team,” he said.

The second millionaire is Mohammad Darweesh, a Jordanian from Amman. Darweesh, who bought his lucky number 1066 in the Series 322, was not available for comment.

After the Millennium Millionaire draw, three winners of luxury vehicles were also revealed.

Ahmed Al Azzawe, a Canadian citizen, became the owner of a Bentley Bentayga V8 (White / Hotspur) when his ticket number 0474 in series 1743 that he bought online was drawn.

Aneesh Chacko, an Indian national from Kerala, won a Moto Guzzi Milano (Gray Gloss) engine in Series 395 with ticket number 0327, while Ikuro Adachi, a Japanese national from Tokyo, won an Aprilla Tuono RR (Grigio Magny) engine in Series 396 with ticket number 0022.

