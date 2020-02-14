CLEVELAND (AP) – Indians starting with pitcher Mike Clevinger will need knee surgery following an injury during spring training.

Clevinger went 13: 4 last season and the Indians are counting on him to fill part of the gap after swapping two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber for the Texas Ranger this winter.

Clevinger suffered a partial cartilage tear at the team’s complex in Goodyear, Arizona on Wednesday, the Indians said on Friday. The right-hander is operated on in nearby Avondale, and a schedule for his return is set after the operation. But it is safe to assume that he will be missing for at least a few weeks.

He has won 38 games in the last three seasons. He made 21 starts in 2019, but missed time with a tense back muscle at the beginning of the year. The 29-year-old had an ERA of 2.71 last season.

Clevinger avoided pay arbitration by signing a $ 4.1 million contract for this season. It was spoken about the Houston Astro’s sign theft scandal.

The Indians and outfielder Domingo Santana also approved a $ 1.5 million contract that includes a $ 5 million club option for 2021. He played for Seattle last season, beating 0.253 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs in 121 games. The 27-year-old Santana missed 24 games with an injured right elbow in August and September.

