CLEVELAND (AP) – The Indians are facing adversity before entering the field for their first full-squad training.

Starter Mike Clevinger could pause two months after surgery on Friday to repair a meniscus tear in the left knee, an injury suffered by the right-hander earlier this week while training at the team’s training complex in Goodyear, Arizona.

“He did some practice a few days ago,” said manager Terry Francona before Clevinger had the process. “He felt something. We took him to the training room. Then we let him go home to see how he felt. I think our coaches were a little nervous at the beginning about the meniscus standing here. He was pretty sore you got him an MRI. “

The Indians estimate that Clevinger can return to the “Major League Game Activity” in 6 to 8 weeks. Cleveland opens the season on March 26th against Detroit.

If there is a ray of hope, the injury happened early in the camp and not closer to the start of the season.

“It is not the end of the world,” said Francona. “First, we know that he is a quick healer. Secondly, he will be able to keep his arm in shape all the time. I would prefer if it didn’t happen, but he’ll be fine. “

Clevinger went 13: 4 last season and the Indians are counting on him to fill the gap after swapping two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber for the Texas Rangers this winter.

The 29-year-old Clevinger has become an important part of team rotation and has won 38 games in the last three seasons. He made 21 starts in 2019, but missed time with a tense back muscle at the beginning of the year. Clevinger had an ERA of 2.71 last season.

Clevinger avoided arbitration by signing a contract for $ 4.1 million this season. It was recently spoken of about the scandal of theft of signs by the Houston Astros.

The Indians and outfielder Domingo Santana also approved a $ 1.5 million contract that includes a $ 5 million club option for 2021. He played for Seattle last season, beating 0.253 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs in 121 games. The 27-year-old Santana missed 24 games with an injured right elbow in August and September.

He will take part in a crowded competition to win one of the open starting positions in Cleveland’s outfield. Only center player Oscar Mercado seems to have locked up a job.

“It is an offensive, right-handed bat that is not easy to find,” Francona said of Santana. “Where it fits, we don’t know everything yet. With (Franmil) Reyes, with (Jordan) Luplow, with Domingo, it’s enough of a bat, sometimes a rather strong bat. We thought it was worth signing. We don’t know where everything fits together, but we’ll find out. “

Santana is happy about the new opportunity.

“This is a great organization. I’m really happy to be part of it, ”he said. “You didn’t talk to me about how I would fit here. You really only spoke to my agent, so I don’t know this part yet. I’m just glad I’m here. I feel comfortable with whatever role you always put me in. I just want to prepare and be healthy. “

Freelancer Gary Schatz from Goodyear, Arizona, contributed to this.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.