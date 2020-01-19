advertisement

A 45-year-old school teacher is undergoing treatment after the outbreak of a new type of pneumonia that is spreading in the Chinese cities of Wuhan and Shenzhen, and becomes the first foreigner to have contracted the mysterious SARS-like corona virus.

Preeti Maheshwari, a teacher at an international school in Shenzhen, was admitted to a local hospital after she became seriously ill last Friday. Doctors confirmed on Monday that she was suffering from the virus and being treated for it, her husband Ashuman Khowal told PTI from Shenzhen.

The virus has caused an alarm because of the connection with SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) where in the period 2002-2003 nearly 650 people died in China and Hong Kong. Khowal, a businessman from Delhi, said that Mrs. Maheswari was being treated in intensive care and is currently being held on respiratory equipment and other support systems. Mr. Khowal, who is allowed to visit the patient for a few hours every day, said she was unconscious and doctors said it could take a long time before she recovered.

According to reports from Wuhan, where the virus appeared a few weeks ago, 17 new cases were reported, bringing the total number to 62. In total, 19 were healed and discharged from the hospital, and the rest remain in isolation and being treated, the state-run news agency Xinhua reported Sunday.

Two people in Shenzhen are currently in quarantine at Third People’s Hospital, which specializes in the treatment of infectious diseases, reported Morning Star in South China. India issued a recommendation to its nationals visiting China on Friday after a second death following the outbreak of the new pneumonia in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where more than 500 Indian medical students are studying.

Travel advice issued

“An infection with a new coronavirus has been reported from China. As of January 11, 2020, 41 confirmed cases have been reported so far, “said India’s travel advice. Travel-related cases have each been reported in Thailand and Japan.

More than 500 Indian students study at the medical colleges of the city of Wuhan at universities. But most seem to have left home for the Chinese New Year holidays. The clinical signs and symptoms are primarily fever where some patients have difficulty breathing, according to Indian travel advice. The shipping method is now unclear. However, so far there is little evidence for significant human-to-human transmission.

The patients showed symptoms such as fever or cough, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said. Epidemiological investigations into the 17 new cases are ongoing and close contacts are being detected, the authority said, adding that Wuhan will continue to expand the search area, identify suspected cases and perform sample testing.

Epidemiological analysis of previously published cases revealed that some cases had no exposure to Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which is thought to be related to most infected cases. It is temporarily closed while disinfection is being performed, the Xinhua report said.

A total of 681 out of 763 close contacts that were placed under medical observation have been released. No cases were found between the close contacts.

