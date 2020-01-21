Indian retailer wins Dubai raffle after having bought tickets for 10 years - News

advertisement

Patience has finally paid off.



Success requires perseverance, but sometimes it also needs a little patience. That is a lesson that Sreejith from India knows all too well. The shopkeeper of modest beginnings came forward and claimed an Infiniti QX50 and a Dh200,000 cash prize in the Infiniti Mega Raffle, part of the 25th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). For the past 10 years, Sreejith has purchased diligent lottery tickets every year and his patience has paid off.

The moment he realized that his ten-year wait for a victory was finally over, he was surprised. Sreejith said about his lucky hit: “I couldn’t believe my ears. Over the past 10 years, I have diligently bought a lottery ticket, hoping to beat one day. This victory means so much to me and I now believe dreams can come true I have two boys and a third on the way and this money will ensure that my children have a bright future. “

The Infiniti Mega Raffle offers DSF visitors the opportunity to drive away from the festival every day in an Infiniti QX50 car and Dh200,000 in cash. Participating is easy. Interested parties just have to buy a lottery ticket for Dh200 to win the daily prize. In addition, a lucky DSF shopper goes home with a big cash prize of Dh1 million at the end of DSF.

