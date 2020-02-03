Advertisement

The ship will conduct training exercises with the United Arab Emirates maritime agencies during its three-day visit.



Samudra Paheredar, a special ship of the Indian Coast Guard for Combating Marine Pollution Control (ICGS), has come to the United Arab Emirates in good will to conduct joint exercises with the United Arab Emirates Coast Guard. It will be with Mina Rashid in Dubai until February 4th.

The third visit of this kind, the arrival of the ICGS, aims to improve the interaction and cooperation between the Indian Coast Guard and the maritime agencies of the United Arab Emirates, said Pavan Kapoor, Indian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

“We are advancing bilateral relations with the United Arab Emirates in a variety of areas. Defense is certainly one of them,” said the ambassador.

“We are confident that we will have another exchange in Indian waters next month. Both marines (the UAE and India) have already done several table activities and are exploring different opportunities for partnerships.”

Dealing with spilled oil

The ship is commanded by Deputy Inspector General Anwar Khan, who said ICGS Samudra Paheredar is the Indian Coast Guard’s second pollution control ship.

“In countries where oil production is an important area, any incident that can lead to oil pollution is a matter of concern,” Khan said.

During its three-day visit, the ship will conduct joint training maneuvers with the United Arab Emirates’ maritime agencies, including measures to combat marine pollution, search for maritime traffic, and rescue and enforcement of maritime law.

Regarding the capacity of the ship, the officer said: “It was built by ABG Shipyard in Surat and put into operation in 2010.”

The ship is equipped with the latest pollution control and control equipment, including security devices. Rescue equipment such as skimmers and laterally pivotable arms; and storage devices such as oil recovery service tanks and inflatable barges. With a storage capacity of 502 kg, unhindered oil extraction processes can be carried out.

